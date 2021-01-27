At Penn, there’s been a struggle over whether the university should behave like a corporation or pursue a more socially conscious agenda, said Andrew Lamas, an urban studies professor. Like other institutions, Penn has been promoting more deans and leaders of color, which is good, he said. But at the same time, the university, has done little to help working-class women and minority employees in jobs such as security guard, secretary and food service, paying them low wages and outsourcing some of their jobs, he said.