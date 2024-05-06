Penn weighs risk of removing encampment, saying it “is causing fear for many”

University of Pennsylvania interim President J. Larry Jameson, in a Monday morning email to the campus, reiterated that the pro-Palestinian encampment should come down, but said the university is weighing its response against the risk that any forceful action could cause.

At Penn, he said the risk is more significant because of the university’s open campus location in West Philadelphia.

“It is in violation of our policies,” he said of the encampment, “it is disrupting campus operations and events, and it is causing fear for many in our large, diverse community, especially among our Jewish students. But any response to the encampment must balance possible escalation of the current situation with the need to protect the safety and rights of everyone.”

The university’s position, however, could change, he emphasized.

“We will maintain an enhanced security presence to support physical safety and will adjust our response as conditions warrant,” he wrote.

His statement comes as the encampment enters day 12 and as finals are about to begin at the Ivy League institution. Around the country, some colleges have called in police to disband encampments, while others, including Rutgers and Brown, have negotiated agreements with protesters, only to face criticism from Jewish groups and some lawmakers.

Also Monday, Columbia University announced that it had canceled its main commencement ceremony as pro-Palestinian protests there continue. Penn has not commented on its plans for commencement, scheduled for May 20.

Penn Faculty for Justice in Palestine called Jameson’s email “a textbook example of how admins are trying to delegitimize campus protests.

“It adjudicates the legitimacy of encampments entirely by how disruptive/uncomfortable they make some, rather than by what is happening in Gaza & Rafah,” the group wrote.

Members of the faculty senate executive committee last week expressed differing views on the encampment but concurred that the university should work to “deescalate tensions” and “find a negotiated resolution.”

Jameson acknowledged in his email that local public officials and law enforcement also have recommended that the university continue to focus on de-escalating tensions.

He wrote that the university has been trying, but is concerned about reports that there are documents circulating with instructions to escalate a protest “through building occupations and violence.”

He said he has met twice with protesters and has proposed additional meetings, but that the protesters have made additional demands and demonstrated “an unwillingness to negotiate on reasonable terms to a conclusion.

“I believe there are alternative paths and am willing to pursue all reasonable options to avoid escalation and further disruption to our community,” he wrote. “But passion for a cause does not entitle anyone to act beyond the rules that govern and protect us. Protests that threaten or harass, that disrupt the access of others to spaces and facilities, or that make us unsafe inevitably lose support and undermine their cause.”

The two sides have remained at a stalemate, with the university insisting the encampment come down and protesters saying they won’t negotiate until the university removes the threat of disciplinary action and the dismantling of the encampment.

The university has no intention of withdrawing its disciplinary actions against students and possibly faculty, Jameson made clear.

“We are continuing to implement student conduct procedures, which may result in the inability of some of our students to graduate or continue their education at Penn in subsequent years,” he wrote. “The roles, responsibilities, and activities of Penn faculty and staff members in the encampment are also under review.”

Jameson asserted that the protest has not been peaceful.

“Two cherished Penn landmarks, the Benjamin Franklin statue and the Button, have been defaced and vandalized,” he wrote. “There have been disturbing reports of harassing and threatening speech.”

He said protesters on Wednesday attempted to threaten and provoke Penn police officers, and on Friday the administration said it received “an alarming video that showed a Penn student being barred entry to the encampment and threatened.”

“Penn Public Safety has opened an investigation and is in touch with the student to provide support,” Jameson said. “Protestors within the encampment have also described being spit on, harassed, and threatened…. All of these actions are unacceptable.”