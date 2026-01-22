Villanova closed due to a threat to an academic building

Villanova University closed Thursday morning after receiving a threat targeting one of its academic buildings.

The FBI is investigating the threat alongside state and local law enforcement, school officials announced at 7:21 a.m. Villanova plans to release another update at 9 a.m.

While law enforcement verifies the validity of this threat, out of an abundance of caution, Villanova classes and activities will not take place today. Additional police will be present on campus.

Students who live in on-campus housing should remain in their residence hall. Off-campus students should stay home, and everyone else should stay away from campus, officials said.

This isn’t Villanova’s first threat in recent history. Last August, the university went into lockdown during an orientation session after reports of an “active shooter” on campus.

Officials later learned that it was a “cruel hoax.” But that wasn’t before panic spread throughout the region, with students and faculty fleeing the school in tears and Pennsylvania’s top officials weighing in, including Gov. Josh Shapiro.

The private Catholic university, roughly 12 miles northwest of Philadelphia, is home to about 6,700 undergraduates with a yearly tuition of around $70,000. Notable alumni of Villanova include Pope Leo XIV and former first lady Jill Biden.