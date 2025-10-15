Embattled Washington Township School Superintendent Eric Hibbs and board clash over ethics probe report

Washington Township School Superintendent Eric Hibbs and a divided school board clashed Tuesday night about findings from an ethics probe of the South Jersey schools chief.

Hibbs and board members traded jabs and terse words during a heated board work session. At one point, board Vice President Steven Serrano called for the board to move to executive session.

“We have to cool off. This is starting to look ridiculous,” Serrano said. The board recessed into closed session for about 15 minutes to discuss personnel and legal matters.

At issue was a report that cleared Hibbs of wrongdoing in an ethics complaint that alleged the superintendent provided preferential treatment to a family member of board member Carol Chila by directing a staff member to change a failing math grade in September 2023 for Chila’s daughter.

The report, from a conflict law firm hired by the board to investigate the allegations, has not been publicly released. Hibbs and some board members argued Tuesday that it should be made public.

In an Oct. 3 letter, Christopher M. Supsie, an attorney who conducted the probe, said the investigation was complete and Hibbs had been cleared of three misconduct allegations that prompted his suspension earlier this year.

After a lengthy discussion, the board voted 3-2 to release a redacted copy of the report, citing privacy concerns. Two members were absent and two abstained because of conflicts.

Board member Scott Laliberte expressed concern that releasing the report could bring legal problems. Witnesses were told that their statements to the investigator were confidential.

“I don’t think we need any more legal issues,” Laliberte said.

It was unclear when the report, which board members said has more than 300 pages, would be available. The Inquirer has requested the report under the state’s Open Public Records Act.

“No redactions. Release the whole thing. I think we should tell the complete story,” said Chila. She said she wanted the public to know that her daughter’s failing grades were changed because she suffered a concussion.

Hibbs said he wanted the report released in its entirety to clear his name. Hibbs was suspended by the board in March with pay because of the investigation. He returned in August after a judge ruled the board failed to follow proper procedures.

“I just feel like my reputation has been absolutely maligned,” Hibbs said. “There needs to be fairness.”

At one point, Hibbs — in his first extensive comments since the controversy began — responded harshly to board president Julie Kozempel when she whispered to him.

“I don’t need you to tell me what to do,” Hibbs told Kozempel, drawing a gasp from some audience members. Hibbs said he was asked to comment on whether he had provided sworn testimony for the investigation.

Hibbs then acknowledged that he did not testify under oath when interviewed by Suspie in August. Most of those questioned by Suspie gave sworn testimony.

“No evidence of misconduct. It was a good try. It didn’t work,” Hibbs said.

Washington Township Education Association President Gerard Taraschi who filed the complaint with another union member who later withdrew, shouted at Hibbs: “We’ll wait until Round 2.”

Hibbs said he followed advice from his attorney against giving sworn testimony. Hibbs has a pending whistleblower lawsuit against the district alleging his suspension was in retaliation for raising questions about a district insurance contract.

His lawyers have asked the New Jersey School Ethics Commission to dismiss the complaint, which also alleges Chila’s daughter was improperly admitted to the school’s National Honor Society and records for her and other students were removed.

Hibbs has been superintendent in the Washington Township district since 2023 and earned $220,375 during the 2023-24 school year. His contract runs through 2027.

Here are other takeaways from Tuesday’s meeting:

Board’s solicitor resigns

Saying it has become increasingly difficult to represent the board, the Busch Law group submitted its resignation to step down by June 30, when its contract expires.

In a letter to Kozempel, Ari D. Schneider, a senior partner said the firm’s legal advice “has been repeatedly mischaracterized or used by some members and even the Superintendent of Schools in ways that unfairly malign our firm’s reputation and, more importantly undermine our ability to advise the Board as a whole.”

“This is not merely an undesirable circumstance; it is untenable and not in the Board’s best interests,” he wrote.

The board agreed to waive attorney-client privilege and read the letter. Kozempel said the board would issue a request for proposals to hire a new firm.

Based in Metuchen, the Busch group is among the largest education law firms in the state, representing more than 100 districts, and represented Washington Township since 2022.

Mounting legal fees

The board approved a payment of $16,202 to resident Randy Ford for legal fees. Ford challenged the board’s suspension of Hibbs in March and won.

Superior Court Judge Benjamin C. Telsey agreed with Ford that the board violated the Open Public Meetings Act when it voted in executive session.

The judge said the board erred when it approved invoking “a doctrine of necessity,” while in closed session. The board said the action was needed because several members had conflicts of interest and it otherwise did not have the quorum needed to vote.

Telsey voided the resolution to suspend Hibbs and ordered the district to pay legal fees and court costs incurred by Ford.