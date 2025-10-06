Washington Township superintendent cleared in ethics complaint that alleged grade-rigging

Embattled Washington Township school Superintendent Eric Hibbs has been cleared of three misconduct allegations that prompted his suspension earlier this year.

In a letter last week, Christopher M. Supsie, an attorney for a conflict law firm hired by the school board in March to investigate the allegations, said the probe had been completed.

The board hired the law firm to look into a complaint against Hibbs alleging the superintendent provided preferential treatment to a family member of board member Carol Chila by directing a staff member to change a failing math grade in September 2023 for Chila’s daughter.

The complaint also contended Chila’s daughter was improperly admitted to the school’s National Honor Society and records for her and other students were removed.

“At this time, I can advise that I have completed my investigation and found no evidence of misconduct being committed by Dr. Eric Hibbs,” Supsie wrote in the two-page letter. “My investigation is now closed.”

Board president Julie Kozempel declined to comment Monday.

The board was reviewing a lengthy report compiled by Supsie. The Forked River firm was paid $165 an hour to conduct the investigation. The full report has not been made public.

Marc Zitomer, an attorney for Hibbs, said the “investigator’s conclusion was unequivocal” and found no wrongdoing.

“The findings fully exonerate him, and we are pleased that his integrity and professionalism have been reaffirmed,” Zitomer said in a statement.

The board placed Hibbs on paid administrative leave in March and hired the outside law firm to investigate. A reason was not cited for the suspension.

Hibbs’ attorneys have said their client was told he was suspended because of the ethics complaint.

Zitomer said he has asked the New Jersey School Ethics Commission to dismiss the pending complaint. It named Hibbs and then-Assistant Superintendent Pamela Nathan.

Washington Township Education Association president Gerard Taraschi, who filed the complaint along with Robert Scardino, then the union‘s vice president, said it would await a decision by the school ethics commission.

“At this point in time, it would be premature for me to make a comment on whether he has been exonerated or not,” Taraschi said Monday.

Scardino announced in May that he had withdrawn from the complaint because of a lack of evidence. Board members, residents, and Hibbs have filed numerous ethics complaints alleging misconduct.

Hibbs and the nine-member board have been at odds while the district has faced budget cuts and layoffs. Legal bills also have mounted in court cases.

Hibbs returned to work in August following the five-month suspension after a judge ordered his return. The judge said the board violated the state’s open public meeting law when it voted in closed session.

Hibbs has been superintendent in the Washington Township district since 2023 and earned $220,375 during the 2023-24 school year. His contract runs through 2027.

The board has twice rejected Hibbs’ request for $27,000 in merit pay for the 2024-2025 school year for meeting performance goals. Hibbs is among the highest paid school chiefs in South Jersey.

Hibbs has said he met four of the five goals approved by the board. He is entitled to an annual merit bonus of up to 14.99% of his salary, according to his contract.