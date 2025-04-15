A shocked Bethenny Frankel calls Philly’s Four Seasons ‘the nicest hotel in the world’

Munching pickled baby beets straight from the jar, The Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel took to Instagram and TikTok on Monday to rave about “the nicest hotel in the world”: the Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia.

“Maybe in Morocco or certain parts of Asia there are nicer [hotels], but none in this country,” said Frankel, pausing between bites. “None. Four Seasons in Philadelphia — with all due to Philadelphia — nicest hotel in the world.”

Frankel, founder of the Skinnygirl cocktail brand, called the hotel “next-level,” later adding, “The Four Seasons in Hong Kong is not even close to this one in Philly. Like why?”

The hotel shout-out was part of a larger series documenting her trip to the city — a visit she teased last week to her 3.3 million followers. Known for her rapid-fire, off-the-cuff reviews, Frankel regularly shares unfiltered takes on everything from luxury groceries to mayonnaise-based deli salads — and has spent the past few days checking out fan-suggested Philly spots.

Her content quickly gained traction. The hotel video alone garnered nearly 50,000 views, with commenters flooding her page with more recommendations — from Kalaya and D’Alessandro’s to Reading Terminal Market and a Phillies game.

Among the stops she followed through on: Reading Terminal Market, where she set out in search of the alligator sausage at Beck’s Cajun Cafe.

“You thought it was courageous I tried Kourtney [Kardashian’s Crumbl] cake — I’m trying alligator for the f— people," she said in the video.

While waiting in line, Frankel chatted with two customers who reassure her the sausage is “delish.” She also eyed the cafe’s snapper turtle soup before heading back to her car for the taste test.

There, she takes a big bite and gives her signature stamp of approval — pointing to her hat, which reads “Davoon,” her made-up word for anything top-tier.

“The alligator is davoon — I’m team gator," she said. “This is superbo.”

But as her latest video makes clear, the Four Seasons is the real “davoon.”

