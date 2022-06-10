A few months after his death, local legendary comedian Bob Saget is getting a documentary on Netflix about his life and legacy, put together by the friends and fellow comedians who knew him best.

On Friday, Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute — a special dedicated to Saget’s memory — premiered on Netflix. The special intersperses clips of Saget with footage of a gathering of fellow comedians, including Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, and Jeff Ross; former co-stars like John Stamos; and family including his wife Kelly Rizzo, and two daughters, Lara and Aubrey. They all came together to talk about the man who rarely ended a conversation without saying “I love you.”

A few weeks after Saget’s death, his family and friends got together at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles, a legendary venue where Saget would often perform his raunchy stand-up, to reminisce and share memories.

“Bob wasn’t something that was taken away from us,” Carrey says in a trailer. “He was something that given to us.”

Saget, 65, a Temple graduate, died unexpectedly Jan. 9 at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida from what medical examiners said was an accidental blow to the head, likely from a backward fall. His untimely death brought a wave of tributes from a community that remembered the squeaky-clean dad from Full House, the foul-mouthed stand-up comedian, and the friend who was supremely generous and kind.

Saget was born in Philadelphia and moved back to the Philly area after a stint in Virginia. While at Temple University studying film, Saget would often do stand-up sets in the city, with one of his first big breaks coming courtesy of lifelong friend and Philadelphia restaurateur Stephen Starr. Starr was a promoter for the club Stars in Queen Village and gave Saget stage time early in his career.

» READ MORE: Bob Saget was a Philly ‘kid with a dream’

Proceeds from the live show where friends and family gathered went to the Scleroderma Research Foundation, Philly Voice reported. Prompted by his own sister being diagnosed with the disease, Saget was a longtime supporter and board member for the foundation.