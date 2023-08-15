Yes, you can still get tickets to go see Springsteen in Philly this week

It’s officially Springsteen season here in Philly, and if you haven’t grabbed tickets to see the legendary rock in concert, there’s no need for “Sad Eyes.” You’re in luck.

The Boss is set to take the stage for the first of two shows at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday, and tickets to see the “Born to Run” artist and the E Street Band are still up for grabs. Between secondary ticketing sites like StubHub, Ticketmaster Verified Resale, TicketNetwork, TicketCity, and SeatGeek, last-minute concertgoers can buy single Springsteen tickets for as low as $86.

According to TicketCity, over 900 tickets are still available for each of Springsteen’s Philly shows. And as of Monday afternoon, Mega Seats reported more than 500 and 700 tickets left for Wednesday and Friday night’s concerts.

The accessibility and modest price tag are a noticeable turn for Springsteen, whose tour tickets were selling for more than $5,000 on Ticketmaster’s controversial “dynamic pricing” system.

In July, The Inquirer reported ticket prices as low as $76 to see the “Badlands” artist, who started the second leg of his North American tour on Aug. 9 in Chicago. And while there has been a modest boost in pricing since, fans of the long-standing rock icon can still get seats starting at around $100

After hitting Chicago’s Wrigley Field stage, the second leg of Springsteen’s tour wraps up Dec. 12 at San Francisco’s Chase Center. For a full list of tour dates, go to stubhub.com.