They like us. They really, really like us.
Sally Field, Jason Segel, André Benjamin, Eve Lindley and the rest of the cast and crew of Dispatches from Elsewhere this week released a “Love Letter to Philadelphia” ahead of the show’s weekend debut on AMC. The series, which filmed throughout Philly last year, follows “a group of ordinary people who stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life,” according to a description from the network.
Dispatches also happens to be set in Philadelphia, and was re-written specifically to take place here, as executive producer Jim Freilich says in the behind-the-scenes clip that dropped Monday. Its story is based on a The Institute, a 2013 documentary that details an elaborate game played in the Bay Area between 2008 and 2011.
“Philly is often known for its grit, but it also has more murals than any other city in the country,” Segel says in the clip. “It embodies the spirit of the show in that way.”
Field, meanwhile, notes in the clip that “Philly is a spectacular city,” while Benjamin recounts trekking all over the city — including to “that funny-named river I can’t pronounce,” meaning the Schuylkill.
Segel mirrored some of his thoughts in the clip in an interview with the Inquirer, saying that the city was “the perfect metaphor for what the show is trying to explore” in that “there is beauty all around you if you just put on a new pair of glasses.”
“I really fell in love with the city. It has all the culture of a big city, but I never felt like it was in charge of me,” Segal said. “When I walk out the door in New York, I’m like, the city is in charge. But in Philly, it felt like much more of a partnership.”
Dispatches premieres on AMC on Sunday at 10 p.m., and will air a second episode on Monday. The show will continue to air Mondays at 10 p.m. on the network.