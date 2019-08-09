AMC’s Dispatches from Elsewhere continued filming in Philadelphia this week, hitting spots in Center City with stars Sally Field, Andre 3000, and Eve Lindley.
On Tuesday, the show, which is set in Philly, set up on the 700 block of Walnut Street, where cast and crew members filmed a mock protest. On set for the scene were Field, Lindley, and Andre 3000, as well as co-stars Jason Segel and Richard E. Grant later in the day.
According to paparazzo HughE Dillon, part of the scene involved Grant, who plays Octavio, the leader of a secretive organization, entering a limo to escape protesters. Filming lasted until about 10 p.m.
Wednesday brought the show to the 1100 block of Locust street for a recreation of the Pride Parade, complete with organizer Frannie Price as a consultant, as well as the use of the Philadelphia Pride flag, which has added black and brown stripes in addition to the usual rainbow of colors. The colors represent LGBT people of color.
The scene filmed on Wednesday featured Lindley, a trans actress, as a parade spectator. In the show, Lindley, who previously starred in Mr. Robot, plays a trans woman who works at at an art museum.
Filming for Dispatches from Elsewhere is far from over, and is expected to last through November. Previously, the show was spotted filming in locations throughout Center City and South Philly. The show is scheduled to premiere on AMC next year.
In addition to Dispatches, Philly is currently home to crews filming for Netflix’s Queer Eye, as well as the upcoming Idris Elba movie, Concrete Cowboys, formerly known as Ghetto Cowboy.