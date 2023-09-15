Jason Kelce addresses the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce dating rumors

Last week, The Messenger reported that Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have been “quietly hanging out,” fueling rumors the two are dating.

Following the Eagles’ win over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football, analyst and Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez asked Jason Kelce if the rumors are true.

“I have seen these rumors. I cannot comment,” Kelce said.

Jalen Hurts, who appeared on Amazon’s postgame show with Kelce, joked it had become “damn gossip TV.” Fellow Amazon analyst Richard Sherman decried, “Are we going on TMZ? What are we doing?”

“It’s for my daughter, OK?” Gonzalez responded.

Kelce did ultimately give an answer that shed little light on the possibility his brother was dating the international superstar, who is taking over the world with her record-breaking Eras Tour.

“Ever since Catching Kelce, everybody has been infatuated with Travis’ love life,” Kelce said. “I don’t really know what’s going on there. I know Trav is having fun, and we’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with.”

That’s certainly not a denial.

The genesis of the rumors is the Kelce brothers’ New Heights podcast, specifically an episode in which Travis lamented that he was unable to get his phone number to Swift by implementing a secret friendship bracelet scheme during her tour stop in Kansas City.

“I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” Travis said of the tradition among Swifties to swap friendship bracelets. “I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”

Since that episode’s release, Swift fans have been theorizing about a potential relationship between the two, with some coining the term “Travlor” to describe the would-be couple.

But not everyone sees this potential relationship as a pure act of love. Given Swift’s known Eagles fandom — she’s from West Reading, has been pictured wearing an Eagles sweater, and wrote a song that references an “Eagles T-shirt” — some are wondering if there are more nefarious motives at work. Could T-Swift be playing the long game and plotting some Eagles Super Bowl revenge against Travis and the Chiefs? Some TikTok conspiracy theorists say yes.

Whether or not the two are actually dating, it was at least fun watching the normally blunt Jason Kelce dance around the topic of his brother’s love life. And if they are, it should make for a fun sequel to the Kelce documentary that just premiered on Prime Video.