Former ‘Preston & Steve’ cohost Kathy Romano lands a new Philly radio gig

After four months off the air, Kathy Romano is coming back to the Philly airwaves.

Romano, a co-host on Preston & Steve for 22 years before being caught up in layoffs in May by WMMR parent company Beasley Media Group, is launching two new shows on B101.

The first, appropriately called The Kathy Romano Show, will air from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and launch Sept. 23. She’ll be joined by current morning show co-hosts Bobby Smith and Laura Boss.

Romano will also host her own solo midday show from 10 a.m. to noon.

That’s six straight hours of Romano in the mornings, going up against her former colleagues at WMMR.

“After 22 years in Philadelphia radio, I know how precious that daily connection with listeners really is — being part of their morning routines, their family moments, their everyday lives,” Romano said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to be spending my mornings with both the loyal B101 family and all the listeners who are following me on this new journey alongside Bobby and Laura!”

Romano’s dismissal from WMMR took listeners and her Preston & Steve co-hosts by surprise, especially considering the show has been among the most popular show across the Philly region for decades. The show also recently signed a new multiyear deal keeping it on the air through 2030.

Preston Elliot choked up on the air in May announcing the news, called it “profoundly sad” Beasley decided to break up a show also featuring Steve Morrison, Casey “Casey Boy” Fosbenner, Marisa Magnatta, and Nick McIlwain.

“Kathy Romano is smart, fun, relatable and deeply connected to our community which makes her the perfect voice for B101,” David Yadgaroff, the senior vice president and market manager for Audacy’s seven stations in Philadelphia. “We’re thrilled to welcome her to the Audacy family and confident she’ll lead this new chapter of mornings with authenticity, heart and a whole lot of fun.”