‘We are devastated’: ‘Preston & Steve’ cohost Kathy Romano out at WMMR after 22 years

WMMR host Kathy Romano, a longtime fixture on the Preston & Steve show, is leaving the station after 22 years.

“This was in no way my choice or Preston & Steve’s choice,” Romano wrote in an Instagram post Thursday morning. “We are devastated.”

Beasley Media Group, WMMR’s parent company, went through another round of cutbacks last week, which hit stations in Detroit and Tampa. A Beasley spokesperson said Romano’s contract with the station wasn’t renewed.

“We are very grateful for her many contributions over the years and wish her the very best in her next chapter,” a Beasley spokesperson said in a statement.

Romano spent the past 22 years as a cohost on Preston & Steve alongside Preston Elliot, Steve Morrison, Casey “Casey Boy” Fosbenner, Marisa Magnatta, and Nick McIlwain. The show, consistently the highest-rated radio program in Philadelphia, recently signed a new multiyear deal keeping it on the air through 2030.

Romano also hosted a weekly show of her own called Her Story, which highlighted women making a difference across the Delaware Valley.

“It’s been the ride of a lifetime sharing morning with the best team and the most incredible listeners,” Romano wrote. “This isn’t a goodbye — just turning the dial to what’s next."

Like other media organizations, Beasley has suffered through a tough economic environment and a shift to streaming.

Last month, sister station 97.5 The Fanatic lost afternoon host Tyrone Johnson, formerly the cohost of The Best Show Ever?, which went from four hosts down to one — NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Ricky Bottalico — in the span of just two years. Though the station is in the process of hiring a new host.

Hunter Brody was the victim of cutbacks in July 2023 and has since landed a part-time role at 94.1 WIP. Jen Scordo got swept up in companywide layoffs in May of last year that also claimed longtime 102.9 WMGK host Andre Gardner and former Fanatic host Pat Egan, along with a number of behind-the-scenes employees.