Previously, Dykstra reached out to Morgan, who complained of height bias on dating sites in the video that elevated him to viral fame, via Twitter. The former Phillie, who is 5’10”, told Morgan that he understood the “anger issues you have about being small” because he was “the smallest guy” in the MLB during his run. However, Dykstra later tweeted that his "relationship [with Morgan] has deteriorated,” prompting his agreement to the fight.