Jerry Blavat’s old Memories club in Margate will reopen for this weekend

MARGATE, N.J. — They’ll be reliving the ultimate memory in Margate this weekend.

A.J. Mattia and David Raezer, executors for the estate of renowned and beloved Philadelphia DJ and music impresario Jerry “The Geator” Blavat, who died in January at the age of 82, said the iconic Shore club Memories will open twice this weekend in memory of Blavat.

On July 1, at 7 p.m., the club will host friends and family who purchased tickets for the evening, an event which is all but sold out, Mattia said. The club holds 700 people at one time, he said.

Then, on Monday July 3, what would have been Blavat’s 83d birthday, Memories will open to the public at 3 p.m. for what’s being billed as “A Last Dance,” in memory of Blavat.

At 5 p.m., the city of Margate will be installing a sidewalk plaque in memory of Blavat. Margate Mayor Michael Collins will be on hand to do the honors at the corner of North Madison and Amherst Avenues.

Ten DJ’s who worked with Blavat will perform over the weekend, Mattia said.

“Both should be both cool events,” Mattia said. “The first is pretty much committed. It will be a full house, a triple full house.”

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Jerry Blavat, the Geator with the heater, dies at 82

The club has been closed and for sale since Blavat’s death, which sent fans in Philadelphia, New Jersey and elsewhere into deep (but spirited) mourning. Blavat had been an institution for decades, reaching back to people’s first sweaty dances and last tearful ones.

Mattia said the estate has been evaluating proposals from people looking to purchase the property on Amherst Avenue, and had narrowed them down to three, all of whom plan to keep the club as Memories, with various proposals to modernize, he said.

» READ MORE: At Memories, everyone is peddling a "first time" with Jerry Blavat

“I think all three top contenders would keep it Memories,” Mattia said. “Give it a little facelift. Bring it up to modern times.”