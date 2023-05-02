The Geator’s “Memories” nightclub up for sale in Margate

Some loyal patrons loved Jerry Blavat’s Jersey Shore nightclub so much, they supposedly bought houses nearby so they could walk, dance to the oldies for hours, and shuffle home.

According to an April 30 Facebook post by Blavat’s longtime partner, Keely Stahl, Memories of Margate, a shore staple for 50 years, is for sale. Signs on the window of the Amherst Avenue club, which opened in 1971, do not list a price, but urged interested buyers to email BuyMemoriesinMargate@gmail.com.

Emails to that address were not immediately answered Tuesday. According to property records, Memories is owned by New Gold Inc, of Philadelphia and assessed at $854,100.

Blavat, the energetic DJ known as “The Geator with the Heater,” died on Jan. 20 due to complications from myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune neuromuscular disease that weakens the skeletal muscles.

He was 82.

“Best case scenario would be, as Jerry wished, for it to continue as the kind of club he ran so people can continue to enjoy the kind of music he played and create new memories. And we’re all hoping to have at least ONE memorial event there before everything is final,” Stahl wrote on Facebook.

Nearly 200 people commented on Stahl’s post, some of them praying for a divine intervention to keep Memories open for a 51st summer. Others hoped the club wouldn’t be turned into housing.

“Devastating news,” one wrote.

Many people agreed that Memories could never be the same without Blavat himself there, spinning records and chugging Wawa coffee, late into the night. Stahl, in her post, said she would like to hold one final memorial at Memories if the club is sold.

“If not, there are tapes of many of his broadcasts from Memories, which we might be able to play for you somewhere, somehow... and re-create the legendary spirit and vibe of Memories in Margate and our beloved Geator for you all,” she wrote.