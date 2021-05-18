Tony-Award winning musical Dear Evan Hansen has been adapted for the big screen, and today, Universal Pictures released the film’s trailer.

The movie, starring Ben Platt, Amy Adams, and Amandla Stenberg is set to be released Sept. 24.

The original musical and forthcoming film are based on co-creator Benj Pasek’s experience at Friends’ Central School in Wynnewood after a classmate died by suicide and suddenly had more mourners in death than he had friends in life.

“There was this public mourning from those who didn’t know him at all,” Pasek told The Inquirer in 2016.

Pasek and co-creator Justin Paul wrote the show’s music and lyrics. They first staged it at Washington, D.C.’s Arena Stage, then it went to Broadway’s Second Stage, and eventually to Broadway’s Music Box Theater.

Meanwhile, the Kimmel Center is set to stage the musical in August.

This year is shaping up to be big for films adapted from musicals.

In the Heights, written by Philadelphian Quiara Algeria Hudes, is set to be released in June, and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story will hit theaters in December.