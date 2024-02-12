Which rom-coms does Pennsylvania love most?

Want a low-key Valentine’s Day? Whether it’s a cozy night in with your significant other or a heartwarming evening with your best gal pals, nothing screams perfection like a bottle of bubbly and a marathon of romantic comedies.

Rom-coms are making a fabulous comeback, but it turns out that Pennsylvanians have a soft spot for the timeless classics.

PR Hub, a data-driven creative communications and PR agency, sought to find out which romantic comedies resonated the most in each state. Their comprehensive study conducted a survey of 30 rom-coms with Clueless securing the top spot in 21 states, but didn’t make Pennsylvania’s top five.

If you can’t decide on a film, consider these titles for your lovers’ day movie binge. Whether you’re going solo, entwined in a love story of your own, or somewhere in between, rest assured — you’re in good company. With these iconic titles lighting up screens across the state, your Valentine’s Day is set to be anything but lonely.

Richard Gere in "Pretty Woman". (AP Photo/Roadside Attractions, Myles Aronowitz)

‘Pretty Woman’ : Mixing business and pleasure

Mixing business with pleasure? Typically a no-go. But Pennsylvanians seem utterly smitten with Julia Roberts and Richard Gere blurring those lines. Why the obsession? It could be the string of unforgettable moments this 1990 film gifts us: Edward’s necklace surprise for Vivian, the infamous shopping spree debacle, or the charmingly messy dinner featuring those “slippery little suckers” — a moment so iconic it winks at us from other favorites like The Princess Diaries series. Or, perhaps, deep down, we’re all just yearning for our own fairy tale ending. Find your happily ever after streaming on Hulu or Amazon Prime Video.

This image released by the Library of Congress shows Meg Ryan, left, and Billy Crystal in a scene from "When Harry Met Sally." (MGM/Library of Congress via AP)

‘When Harry Met Sally’ : From friends to lovers

It’s possible Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan) drove through Pittsburgh on their roadtrip from Chicago to New York. But they may have been too busy bickering away about platonic friendships between men and women to admire the charm of the Steel City. Fast forward a decade, and it’s clear they missed out on more than just a pit stop. Their reunion, 10 years in the making, resolves their playful contention, blossoming into a friends-to-lovers tale that still captivates hearts. Catch this timeless on Tubi or Amazon Prime Video.

Cary Elwes and Robin Wright in "The Princess Bride." (MGM/TNS)

‘The Princess Bride’ : A fairytale romance

What if the handsome masked man who rescued you turned out to be the lover you thought perished at sea? Our princess bride Buttercup (Robin Wright) embarks on a fairytale adventure fighting evils that seek to keep her and her true love (Cary Elwes) apart. This 1987 cinematic gem, lifted from the pages of William Goldman’s beloved novel, weaves a spellbinding tale of adventure and love. Romantics can watch the tale unfold on Hulu, Disney+, or Amazon Prime Video.

Renée Zellweger in the title role of "Bridget Jones's Baby," with beaus played by Patrick Dempsey (right) and Colin Firth.

‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’ : A love story for the ages

Our Philly “Bachelor”Joey Graziadei is a lot like Bridget Jones. Like Graziadei, Bridget finds herself navigating the treacherous waters of love, armed with a desire for a fresh start and a penchant for attracting an array of suitors. While Graziadei documents his adventures and mishaps with over 30 women on TV, Bridget (portrayed by Renée Zellweger) jots all her conquests and heartbreaks with two men in her diary. Yet, amidst the chaos, it’s Mr. Darcy (Colin Firth) falling for Jones “just as she is” that truly captures our hearts.

Once you finish the 2001 British rom-com, based off 1996 novel by Helen Fielding, you might as well dive into the sequels, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason and Bridget Jones’s Baby too. Your binge awaits on Pluto TV, Paramount+, or Amazon Prime Video.

‘Valentine’s Day’ : A star-studded love fest

With a young Taylor Swift crushing on Taylor Lautner and Bradley Cooper befriending Julia Roberts in a feel-good rom-com, it’s no surprise that this 2010 star-studded film is a favorite for Pennsylvanians. The fun, flirty film follows the interconnected stories of various L.A. residents as they navigate the ups and downs of romance. Ready for a roster of A-listers navigating the complexities of romance? Stream it on Hulu, YouTube, or Amazon Prime Video.