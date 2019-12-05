A church interior appears a couple of times in The Irishman, though none of the characters ever mention its name. However, in the film’s credits, a priest in scenes of the baptisms of two of Sheeran’s children is credited as “Mother of Sorrows Priest,” indicating that the location may be West Philly’s Our Mother of Sorrows Church. As Sheeran says in I Heard You Paint Houses, he was booted as an altar boy at Our Mother of Sorrows after being caught drinking communion wine, and later married his first wife Mary there in 1947. Located at 48th Street and Lancaster Avenue, the church was closed by the Archdiocese of Philadelphia in 2017.