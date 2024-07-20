Philly Flair at Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Guts Tour’

It was a meeting of teen angst and Doc Martens enthusiasts Friday afternoon ahead of Olivia Rodrigo’s highly anticipated ”Guts Tour” stop in Philly.

Considered the hottest ticket of the summer — with resale seats creeping into the thousands-of-dollars range — crowds gathered in their sparkliest outfits hours ahead of gates opening at the Wells Fargo Center, trading friendship bracelets and comparing outfit specs.

Since kicking off in February, the “Guts Tour” has seen high demand, selling out nearly every show on its nearly 100-dates stint.

Friday’s show marked Rodrigo’s first time back in Philly since her 2022 performances at the Met on her debut “Sour Tour.” And the dress code was clear: lots of purple, sequins, bows, and nods to Y2K whenever possible.

Ahead of her performance, Inquirer reporters took to Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour Bus Experience, a free pop-up installation coinciding with the singer’s tour where fans could see the starlet’s costumes, write and send postcards, and take advantage of photo-opps, most importantly at the bedazzled “spill your Guts toilet.”

Here are some of our favorite looks — and people — we met ahead of Rodrigo’s show.

These interviews have been condensed for length and clarity.

Mara and Lynn Mariani

Mara, 18, and her mother, Lynn Mariani, from Buffalo, NY

What are your favorite Olivia Rodrigo songs?

Lynn: I like “drivers license” and “vampire.”

How did you come up with your outfits?

Mara: I wanted something sparkly because that’s what Olivia’s known for. And purple, black, and boots — she wears them a lot.

Lynn: I was told I had to wear this.

Regan Schlesinger and Kailey Donlon

Kailey Donlon, 17, and Regan Schlesinger, 16, from the Philadelphia region

How long have you been Olivia Rodrigo fans?

Both: Since seventh grade.

What’s your favorite song?

Regan: My ex. I miss him, so “bad idea right?” is my favorite song right now. He’s going around calling me crazy.

Is this your first Olivia Rodrigo show?

Both: Yes.

Erica Spross and Nyah Badillo

Erica Spross, 32, and her niece, Nyah Badillo, 16 from Reading

How long have you been Olivia Rodrigo fans?

Both: Six years.

How did you go about picking your outfits?

Nyah: Pinterest and TikTok. We were talking things out and thought of Olivia and how quirky she is with her performances.

Is this your first time seeing Olivia Rodrigo perform live?

Erica: Yes. [Nyah] has been nervous and excited all this time. This is actually her very first concert ever.

Zoey G. Righter with family

Zoey G. Righter, 8, joined by older sister Olivya M. Symons, 17; mother, Laura M. Righter; and friend, Alyssa Hoffman, 17, from Reading

Is this your first concert ever?

Zoey: [nods her head]

How long have you been listening to Olivia’s music?

Zoe: Since I was 6.

Your braids look so great with the purple strands and butterflies.

Laura: Those were her idea. She was like, “I want purple in my braids.” I was like, “OK, we’ll go get purple for your braids.”

Hayley, Heather, and Tom Blackiston

Hayley, 11, with her parents, Heather and Tom Blackiston from North East Maryland

How long have you been an Olivia Rodrigo fan?

Hayley: Since Bizaardvark [Rodrigo’s Disney debut, circa 2016]

A lot of research. My parents got me this shirt and I was looking around at different sparkly stuff and thought of the skirt. Hayley Blackiston

How did you come up with your outfit today?

Hayley: A lot of research. My parents got me this shirt and I was looking around at different sparkly stuff and thought of the skirt.

[Editor’s note: Props to the research, but please don’t miss Tom Blackiston’s shirt]

Justin and Bryan Sousa

Justin, 19, from Bellville, NJ and Bryan, 22 from South Jersey

Were you always a fan of Olivia’s?

Justin: I was kind of a naysayer, because I watched the High School Musical series and liked her, but when “drivers license” came out, I was like, ‘OK she’s everywhere, something’s fishy.’ But then I listened to Sour and have been a fan ever since.

In the encore, Olivia wears a funny shirt every night. So I decided to put a funny shirt on — and I literally can’t even parallel park. Justin Sousa

How’d you pick your outfits?

Bryan: I saw these jeans at Target, where I work, thought they were cute, and built the outfit around it. This shirt is borrowed from [Justin], and the Docs are an Olivia staple, so I figured I had to wear the Docs.

Justin: In the encore, Olivia wears a funny shirt every night. So I decided to put a funny shirt on — and I literally can’t even parallel park.

Emilee Kenyon

Emilee Kenyon from Vermont

How long have you been an Olivia Rodrigo fan?

Emilee: I’ve been a fan since “drivers license.” It really gets you singing. It hits deep. I regret not going to the “Sour Tour.” I decided I had to go to this one and I’m finally here. It’s been a voyage.

How did you come up with your outfit for today?

Emilee: I came up with the theme, Sour Queen.

Kate Fischer, Grace and Hannah Druckenmiller, Ninon Brinkman, and Victoria Bates

As a gift, Kate Fischer, 49, gifted her boyfriend’s cousins — Grace Druckenmiller, 15, and Hannah Druckenmiller, 17, tickets to attend the “Guts Tour.” They could each bring one friend. They brought along Ninon Brinkman, 15, and Victoria Bates, 19. They live just outside of Philly.

How long have you been an Olivia Rodrigo fan?

Kate: These lovely ladies got me interested in here, so I’m a recent fan.

Grace, Hannah, Ninon, and Victoria: Since Bizaardvark.

How did you come up with your outfits?

Kate: Ask them!

Hannah: We coordinated in pairs.

Staff Contributors

Reporters: Emily Bloch, Raymond Ragland

Editor: Bedatri D. Choudhury