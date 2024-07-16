Olivia Rodrigo is the summer’s hottest ticket, and Queen of Jeans, Def Leppard, Journey, and Charley Crockett are playing Philly

Yes, Bruce Springsteen, Zach Bryan, Pink, Usher and Green Day are all playing Philadelphia before autumn rolls around. But the Olivia Rodrigo show at the Wells Fargo Center this Friday is the hottest ticket of the summer, if we’re going by resale ticket price. If you don’t already have ducats in hand — or on your phone — you’re not going to be able to get a resale ticket on StubHub for less than $600, and seats near the stage are going for $1100 and up.

That’s not to say that Rodrigo — who’s touring behind Guts, her second full-length album since leaving Disney stardom behind and after breaking out with her debut single “Drivers License” in 2021 — is quite in Taylor Swift territory just yet. Last year, Swift’s three shows at Lincoln Financial Field commanded over $1000 per ticket even in the cheap seats, in a stadium over three times the size of the 20,000 capacity Wells Fargo.

But Rodrigo has been savvy in opting for the career building strategy of playing a room that really is too small to contain the following she’s amassed with her smart, incisive, rocked out coming of age songs. She did the same on her 2022 Sour Tour, which played theaters like the Met Philly rather than making a cash grab on going straight to arenas.

Keeping supply low while demand is high — and touring the U.S. while Swift’s Eras Tour is away on another continent — has helped make made the Guts show the buzziest arena date of the year, with tickets going for more than twice as much as they are for Springsteen who’s at Citizens Bank Park on Aug. 21 and 23 or Usher, who plays Wells Fargo Aug. 29 and 30.

Rodrigo’s Philly date is the first show on the second American leg of the “Guts Tour,” which began in February in California. The Wells Fargo show will be the first night that Rodrigo will be joined by English songwriter PinkPantheress as an opener.

For those without tickets who need to find a way to soak in the Rodrigo gestalt, the Guts World Tour Bus Experience is a mobile merch store that will be parked outside the Wells Fargo. The merch will include replicas of stage set pieces, so fans can gets selfies with the “spill your guts toilet.” It’s free.

Olivia Rodrigo with PinkPantheress at the Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad Street at 7:30 p.m. Friday July 19. wellfargocenterphilly.com.

Fans of Anvil: The Story of Anvil, the classic 2008 rockumentary about the Canadian heavy metal band can see their heroes in the flesh at the Sellersville Theater on Thursday. Also on Thursday — appropriately enough — Thursday plays the Anchor Rock Club in Atlantic City.

That same night Charlie Wilson of the Gap Band is at the Dell Music Center. Sug Daniels and the Sweet Boys are at Johnny Brenda’s, and Ethiopian American rapper Sideshow headlines a triple bill at the mystery venue known as Dumpsta Out Back. Ticket info and a venue address reveal via handstamp.com/sideshow.

On Friday, Haitian American flautist and Princeton University music professor Nathalie Joachim plays Free at Noon at World Cafe Live, and Dave Matthews Band begins its annual two night stand at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden.

Texas country singer Charley Crockett and New York soul man Lee Fields team up for a terrific bill at the Fillmore. In Wilmington, sly alt-country songwriter Robbie Fulks and frisky guitar wiz Bill Kirchen are at the Queen. And South Philly Autonomous Cinema’s “Music Is A Visual Medium” film series kicks off at Solar Myth with A Wilderness of Mirrors, a documentary about Louisville, Ky. singer Paul K. Bosch. Brad Gordon and Rick Rizzo will perform after the screening.

Saturday’s pick-to-click is Queen of Jeans at PhilaMOCA. The Miriam Devora-fronted four piece Philly band has just released All Again, its third and best album, a confident and catchy song cycle about a relationship that you can’t quit, hard as you might try.

“Let’s start at the top,” Devora sings on “Horny Hangover,” “I fell desperately in love with someone I knew was bound to [blank] me up.” Rather relatable, no? Can we get a Song of the Summer redo? I desperately need to add this to my playlist. Shalom opens the show.

Also on Saturday, Hoots & Hellmouth plays Bryn Mawr Twilight Concerts with the Nields, Don McCloskey sings for free at Spruce Street Harbor Park, Cosmic Guilt helps celebrate the first anniversary of Elkton Music Hall, where Mary Timoney is also playing next Tuesday.

And two stadium shows are also rolling in on Tuesday: Foo Fighters at Hershey Park Stadium in the band’s first tour since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in its only Philly-vicinity appearance. Plus Def Leppard, Journey, and Steve Miller Band at Citizens Bank Park.