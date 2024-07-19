Setlist: Olivia Rodrigo’s deliriously exciting ‘Guts Tour’ stop at Wells Fargo

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Guts Tour” arrived at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia on Friday night. The Disney-actress-turned-pop-star brought the most in-demand show of the summer to a sold-out venue full of deliriously excited young women and girls, who sang and screamed along to every word.

Rodrigo, who turned 21 in February, bounded on stage in a silver skirt and crop top, paired with fishnet stockings and Doc Martens boots, kicking off the show with a one-two punch of the deliciously crunchy “bad idea right?” and “ballad of a homeschooled girl,” both from her 2023 sophomore album that gives the tour its name.

In a 23 song, 1 hour 45 minute set, Rodrigo pulled from that album as well as her 2021 debut Sour, taking a seat at the piano for her breakout hit “drivers license” and sitting at the edge of the stage for an acoustic sing-along version of “happier,” accompanied by guitarist Daisy Spencer.

Advertisement

Rodrigo floated above the crowd on a flying crescent moon that hung from the Wells Fargo rafters, singing “logical” and “enough for you,” and seeming genuinely taken aback at the sheer volume with which the crowded poured out its affection for her.

English songwriter Pink Pantheress opened the show. A full review and our coverage of the show will be published on Saturday.

Here’s the set list for Olivia Rodrigo’s “Guts Tour” at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on July 19, 2024.

1. “bad idea, right?”

2. “ballad of a homeschooled girl”

3. “vampire”

4. “traitor”

5. “drivers license”

6. “teenage dream”

7. “pretty isn’t pretty”

8. “love is embarrassing”

9. “making the bed”

10. “logical”

11. “enough for you”

12. “lacy”

13. “so american”

14. “jealousy, jealousy”

15. “happier”

16. “favorite crime”

17. “deja vu”

18. “the grudge”

19. “brutal”

20. “obsessed”

21. “all-american bitch”

Encore

22. “good 4 u”

23. “get him back!”