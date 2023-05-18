From Beyoncé to Springsteen to Pink: the 26 biggest and best Philly concerts of the summer

Summer concert season is here, and it’s going to a busy one for big shows, both outdoors and in.

Besides the picks to not miss detailed below, there are other sizable acts coming to town. Ed Sheeran and Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks play Lincoln Financial Field, and Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, and the Cure are all at the Wells Fargo Center. And, of course, there’s the Made in America festival coming up on Labor Day weekend, whose lineup is yet to be announced.

There are also cool indoor shows, complete with air conditioning, like John Mellencamp at the Miller Theater on June 3, Maxwell at Parx Casino on June 17, Waco Brothers at MilkBoy Philly on June 19, the Magnetic Fields on July 14, and Lori McKenna on July 20 (both at World Cafe Live), or the National at Met Philly on Aug. 1.

Here are my top 26 Philly concerts for the summer of 2023.

1. Zach Bryan

The Oologah, Okla., singer — who now lives in Philadelphia — became one of the biggest country artists in the world last year. It was sudden, with an outpouring of music that included a 34-song album, a nine-song EP, and a live album All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster. His shows are electric, and he’s playing two at the Wells Fargo Center. May 30-31, wellsfargocenterphilly.co

2. Roots Picnic

The Picnic continues to grow, with the Philly hip-hop crew’s annual festival not only taking over the Mann Center campus for two days, but kicking off with Dave Chappelle and the Roots at the Wells Fargo Center. This year’s headliners include Ms. Lauryn Hill, Diddy, Eve, Lil Uzi Vert, City Girls, and Glorilla. June 2-4, RootsPicnic.com

3. Taj Mahal, Los Lobos, and North Mississippi Allstars

A terrific triple bill topped by Taj Mahal, the octogenarian bluesman whose music pulses with global rhythm. The great Chicano band Los Lobos are in the middle of the bill, which includes North Mississippi Allstars. June 8, KeswickTheatre.com

4. Shania Twain

Shania Twain was a dominating force in the 1990s, melding country with arena rock. She’s back with a new album, Queen of Me, and is kicking off a season of big names at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, on June 9. Snoop Dogg, Post Malone, Fall Out Boy, 50 Cent, Eric Church, and Dave Matthews Band will also perform at the venue later in the season. LiveNation.com

5. Las Cafeteras

East Los Angeles band Las Cafeteras — which translates as “the coffee pots” — started out as a son jarocho band, playing regional folk music from the Veracruz province of Mexico. But the Hector Flores-led dance band also includes cumbia, ska, hip-hop rock, and spoken word into its mix. June 10, citywinery.com/philadelphia

6. Iris DeMent

It’s been 31 years since the release of Infamous Angel, Iris DeMent’s uncanny country-folk debut, whose opening song “Let the Mystery Be,” is a masterpiece about remaining in awe of the universe. Her superb Workin’ On a World is her first album since 2015. June 15, st94.com

7. Fieldwork

The Ars Nova Workshop is bringing in this trio of jazz composers and improvisers for a three-night stand. The principals are saxophonist Steve Lehman, drummer and University of Pennsylvania professor Tyshawn Sorey, and pianist Vijay Iyer. June 8-10, solarmythbar.com

8. Strand of Oaks

Longtime Philadelphian Tim Showalter is now based in Austin, Texas. He’ll be rocking out with Strand of Oaks as a standout act at the King of Prussia Concert Under the Stars series, which also features Madison Cunningham, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, and Craig Bickhardt. June 17, concertsunderthestarskop.com

9. Wednesday

North Carolina indie band Wednesday, led by singer Karly Hartzman, has put out one of the finest albums of the year in Rat Saw God, highlighted by the terrific single “Chosen To Deserve.” June 17, utphilly.com

10. Jupiter & Okwess

Jupiter Bokondji calls his music “Bofenia Rock.” The singer from Kinshasa mixes Afropop with funk, rock, and Congolese rhythms with his band Okwess International. They are playing at the Shady Grove Stage at Arden Gild Hall in Delaware. July 1, ardenconcerts.com

11. Peach Music Festival

The Peach was founded as an Allman Brothers-inspired festival in 2012, and is headlined by Tedeschi Trucks Band. This year’s impressive jam-band bill on Montage Mountain in Scranton: Goose, My Morning Jacket, Ween, Brown Eyed Women, and Son Little. July 1-4, peachmusicfestival.com

12. Erykah Badu

Erykah Badu hasn’t released a new album since the brilliant and underrated New Amerykha, Part Two: Return of the Ankh in 2010. But the Dallas singer who became a neo-soul superstar with Baduizm in 2007, and popularized the term “stay woke” on her 2008 song “Master Teacher,” is a continually enthralling and provocative pop culture presence. July 9, manncenter.org

13. Beyoncé

The “Renaissance” tour kicked off in Sweden this month, and slowly but surely Queen Bey will be working her way to South Philly to return to Lincoln Financial Field for the first time since co-headlining with her husband Jay Z in 2018. July 12, LincolnFinancialField.com

14. Elvis Costello and Nick Lowe

Elvis Costello built the foundation of his career with Nick Lowe, who produced his first five albums, starting with 1977′s My Aim Is True. Costello will play with the Imposters, augmented by Texas guitarist Charlie Sexton and Lowe, who’s backed by Los Straitjackets. July 14, themetphilly.com

15. Jenny Lewis

Former Rilo Kiley leader Jenny Lewis releases her sixth solo album Joy’All on June 9, before heading to the Met Philly the next month. Then she’ll be back in town, teaming with Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard in the Postal Service at the Mann on Sept. 21. July 20. themetphilly.com

16. Killer Mike

Atlanta rapper and activist Killer Mike was in Philly last summer headlining the Fillmore Philly with his partner El-P, as Run The Jewels. This year, Mike is back in town at the Franklin Music Hall, bringing along his new band, the Midnight Revival. July 21, bowerypresents.com

17. Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen isn’t making it to South Philly due to throat trouble, but there’s another male country megastar on the way. That would be Luke Combs, the big voiced CMA Entertainer of the Year who, though only 33, named his last album Gettin’ Old. July 29, Lincoln Financial Field

18. Maggie Rogers

Since Pharrell Williams heard her song “Alaska” when she was a student at NYU in 2016, Maggie Rogers’ career has been ascendant. Last year, she graduated from Harvard Divinity School, and searched for the divine on her sophomore album Surrender. Soccer Mommy opens. July 29, the Mann Center

19. Drake

Like Taylor Swift, Drake has been so busy putting out music through the pandemic that he can’t tour behind just one album. So, the Canadian is calling his career retrospective return It’s All A Blur. 21 Savage is also on the bill. July 31 and Aug. 2, wellsfargocenterphilly.com

20. Aimee Mann

The enduring songwriter’s album Queens of the Summer Hotel is inspired by Susanna Kaysen’s memoir Girl, Interrupted. Mann is playing the Sundown Music Series in Haddon Heights. The free series kicks off June 7 with Mutlu and includes dates with Samantha Fish, Travel Lanes, and Calexico. Aug, 2, CamdenCounty.com

21. Outlaw Music Festival

Willie Nelson celebrated his 90th birthday in April, and is carrying on with his traveling Outlaw Music Festival, which is back at the Mann Center this year. Nelson & Family will be joined by the Avett Brothers, Marcus King, Kathleen Edwards, and more. Aug. 5, manncenter.org

22. Lionel Ritchie and Earth, Wind & Fire

The old school R&B double bill of the summer is billed as the Sing A Song All Night Long tour, combining the titles of two of the hits of these seasoned entertainers. Aug. 15, wellsfargocenterphilly.com

23. Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band

The Boss is back for more. After playing South Philly for the first time in seven years at the Wells Fargo Center in March, Springsteen is returning for two shows at Citizens Bank Park, where he played two of the more epic concerts of his 50-year career in 2016. Aug. 16-18, phiillies.com

24. Alex G and Alvvays

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Connor Barwin’s Make The World Better Foundation benefit at the Dell Music Center is an excellent double bill, with Philly indie songwriting savant Alex G and Toronto pop band Alvvays. Aug. 26, thedellmusiccenter.com

25. Pink

Doylestown’s own Alecia Moore has her traveling festival called the Summer Carnival coming to Citizens Bank Park. It’s got star power: with Brandi Carlile, plus Grouplove and KidCutUp. Sept. 18-19, phillies.com/pink

26. Xponential Music Festival

This year’s Camden fest presented by WXPN-FM (88.5) is happening entirely at Wiggins Park, with no shows at the adjacent, capacious Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. Is that a bad thing? No. Cozier days at Wiggins will include Margo Price, Say She She, Allison Russell, Tegan and Sara, and a clutch of Philly bands, including Low Cut Connie, Julia Pratt, and Moustapha Noumbissi. Sept. 22-24, xpnfest.org