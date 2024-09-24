Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Road Diary’ documentary trailer is out

Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band’s long-delayed Philly tour stops at Citizens Bank Park have come and gone, as has their epic hometown performance at the Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury Park this month.

But fans of the Boss, fear not: A new documentary chronicling 50 years of Springsteen & the E Street Band is on the way.

The trailer for Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band has been released. The documentary is directed by Thom Zimny, a longtime Springsteen collaborator who also directed 2019′s Western Stars, the film accompanying Springsteen’s country-leaning solo album of the same name.

Road Diary, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month, spans the band’s five-decade history, from its early 1970s beginnings to the post-pandemic return to performing in the current tour that began in February 2023, and shows no sign of stopping, despite multiple postponements due to illness.

“We’ve been around 50 f— years,” Springsteen, who turned 75 on Monday, said from the stage of CBP in his second Philly show on Aug. 23. “And we ain’t quitting. We ain’t doing no farewell tour bulls—! Jesus Christ! No farewell tour for the E Street Band. Hell no! Farewell to what? Thousands of people screaming your name? ... I ain’t going anywhere.”

Springsteen narrates Road Diary, which made news at Toronto when it revealed that Springsteen’s wife Patti Scialfa was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare blood cancer, in 2018. Scialfa did not perform with the E Street Band in Philadelphia last month but was present on Sept. 15 in Asbury Park, where she sang a duet with her husband on “Tougher Than The Rest.”

Audio of the Asbury show available to stream and download on the Philly-based music platform Nugs.net.

‘Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band’ starts streaming on Hulu on Oct. 25. On Oct. 20, at 10 p.m., ABC will air an interview with Springsteen and George Stephanopoulos in an hour-long special called ‘Bruce Springsteen: Backstage and Backstreets.’