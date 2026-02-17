Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Land of Hope and Dreams’ tour is coming to Philly

The Boss is coming back.

Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band is headed out on the road this spring on its first U.S. tour dates in two years. These will be the band’s first performances since Springsteen made news last month with his anti-ICE protest song, “Streets of Minneapolis.”

Appropriately enough, the “Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour” begins in Minneapolis on March 31 before making its way to the Xfinity Mobile Arena in South Philly on May 8.

The itinerary includes east coast dates in Newark, N.J.; Long Island; Manhattan; and Brooklyn. There are 19 indoor arena shows in all, plus a closing night baseball stadium show in Washington on May 27.

In a statement accompanying the tour announcement, Springsteen said: “We are living through dark, disturbing and dangerous times, but do not despair — the cavalry is coming! Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be taking the stage this spring from Minneapolis to California to Texas to Washington, D.C., for the Land of Hope And Dreams American Tour."

Springsteen and the E Street Band last played Philadelphia with two shows at Citizens Bank Park in August 2024, and in October of that year he performed solo at the Liacouras Center in at Temple University in support of Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign.

Tickets for the Philadelphia show go on sale Saturday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

“We will be rocking your town in celebration and in defense of America — American democracy, American freedom, our American Constitution and our sacred American dream — all of which are under attack by our wannabe king and his rogue government in Washington, D.C.," Springsteen said in the statement.

Last year, the Boss made headlines while on tour in Europe for his pointed comments about the Trump administration, which he called “corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous” before performing his patriotic song “Land of Hope and Dreams.”

Trump responded on Truth Social by calling Springsteen “highly overrated” as well as a “dried out prune of a rocker” and “not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK.”

Last month, Springsteen wrote “Street of Minneapolis” on the day that Alex Pretti was fatally shot by federal immigration enforcement agents in Minneapolis and released it three days later.

Calling out “King Trump’s private army from the DHS,” Springsteen memorializes “two dead, left to die on snow-filled streets, Alex Pretti and Renee Good.”

Springsteen performed the song as a guest of former E Street Band member Tom Morello at a benefit in Minneapolis in January. This month, he granted permission to filmmaker Robert Greenwald to use his often-misunderstood 1984 song “Born in the U.S.A.” in a short film of that name. The film tells stories of American citizens that have been targeted by ICE.

“Everyone, regardless of where you stand or what you believe in, is welcome — so come on out and join the United Free Republic of E Street Nation for an American spring of Rock ‘n’ Rebellion! I’ll see you there!," Springsteen said in the statement.

Tickets for the Philadelphia stop of Bruce Springsteen’s “Land of Hope and Dreams” tour go on sale Feb. 21, 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. The full tour itinerary is at BruceSpringsteen.net.