The Crossing (Oct. 3 and 4). A wildflower preserve. A field of distanced singers. An artistic statement about a planet in crisis. The Crossing choir has thrown aside the concert hall and digital platform for something much more sylvan — with help from an amplification system. Singers will fan out 30 feet from each other in Bowman’s Mill Wildflower Preserve in New Hope. Listeners will walk among the singers, experiencing the music (and flora) around them. The aim is to reestablish “those currently-broken relationships between singers and audience members,” as the choir’s description of the event puts it. Attendees are asked to observe a long list of logistical and safety protocols. (crossingchoir.org)