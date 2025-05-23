D’Angelo cancels upcoming Roots Picnic appearance over medical issue

Neoclassical soul singer D’Angelo has dropped out of the upcoming Roots Picnic’s lineup for medical reasons, the festival announced Friday.

In a message posted to the Roots Picnic’s social media channels, D’Angelo wrote that he was forced to cancel his appearance due to an “unforeseen medical delay” following a surgery he had undergone earlier this year. Specialists said that performing at the festival, set to take place May 31 and June 1, could “further complicate matters,” the singer wrote.

D’Angelo had been set to perform with backing support from the Roots, who previously served as the band for music stars like Lil Wayne and Mary J. Blige at past festivals. The singer said it was “nearly impossible to express” his disappointment with not being able to join the band onstage this year.

In a separate social media posting Friday, the Roots Picnic also announced that R&B artist Maxwell would perform at the festival. The announcement of Maxwell’s addition to the festival’s lineup came on the singer’s birthday, the Roots Picnic noted in its message.

The Roots Picnic is set to take place next weekend at the Mann Center in Fairmount Park, which has hosted the festival since 2019. A two-day event, this year’s lineup features appearances from more than 40 artists, including Memphis hip-hop star GloRilla, alt-R&B singer Miguel, Nigerian vocalist Tems, Atlanta rapper Latto, and Haitian Canadian producer Kaytranada.

Tickets for the Roots Picnic are still available, and start at $125 for a single-day pass. Earlier this week, The Inquirer covered everything you need to know about this year’s festival, including parking, SEPTA routes, and food options.