These monumental Romanesque obelisks are “out of this world” in Berenblit’s words, and not just because they look like alien artifacts. That otherworldly look comes from their black marble construction, which is offset by inlays of malachite (the stone of intention and balance, for the metaphysical among us). At nearly six feet tall, these pieces are balanced atop gilt bronze turtles, and could sell for as much as $9,000.