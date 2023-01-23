Philly orders flags at half-staff for Jerry Blavat; funeral to be livestreamed

Philadelphia’s flags will fly at half-staff in honor of the late Jerry Blavat, who died last week at age 82.

The city’s flags began flying at half-staff Monday, and continue to do so until sunset on Saturday, Mayor Jim Kenney’s office announced. In a statement, Kenney noted that Blavat, whose career in entertainment spanned 70 years, was a “Philadelphia legend.”

“He brought a lot of happiness into our lives, and we are grateful for his gift of sharing and celebrating music over so many years, and for his contributions to the sound, culture, and spirit of our city,” Kenney said.

Blavat died Friday at Jefferson-Methodist Hospital as a result of myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune neuromuscular disease, and other health issues. In a statement, his family said that Blavat’s “love for Philadelphia only superseded his love of music.”

“He was proud of this great city, and nothing made him producer than the impact the music from Philadelphia made on the world,” Blavat’s family said.

Also known as “The Geator with the Heater” and “The Boss with the Hot Sauce,” Blavat got his start in entertainment in the 1950s, when he rose to fame as a dancer on the pop music television show Bandstand. He would go on to become a well-known band manager, record store and club owner, concert promotor, TV host, and DJ. He was inducted into the Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk of Fame in 1993, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Museum of Radio and Records in 1998, and the Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia’s Hall of Fame in 2002.

Blavat continued his career into his 80s, and could be heard in regular broadcasts on his Geator Gold Radio network, as well as The Geator’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Rhythm & Blues Express show on WXPN-FM (88.5).

A funeral mass for Blavat will be held at the Cathedral Basilica of SS. Peter and Paul on Saturday. A livestream of the mass will be available online starting at 11 a.m.