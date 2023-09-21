Did Lucy Dacus cause Matty Healy to deactivate his Twitter account? It sure looks like it.

Philly’s own Lucy Dacus is not taking any of Matty Healy’s malarkey. At least that’s what her recent tweet would suggest.

Thursday morning, Healy — the controversial singer for The 1975 — posted an ableist joke on X (formerly Twitter) told boygenius member Lucy Dacus that her group inspired him to start a band that used the word ‘girl’ plus an ableist slur. “I don’t really hear from her that often,” he added.

Dacus then clapped back:

Dacus responded by quote tweeting Healy’s post with the clapback, “you don’t hear from me at all.” Her post is being celebrated online, with more than 2 million views and about 42,000 likes.

By Thursday afternoon, Healy deleted his account entirely.

It’s not the first time Healy has said something awful on the internet. It’s not the second time either.

The singer has come under previous scrutiny for a litany of issues, including an alleged Nazi salute on stage, racist comments about the rapper Ice Spice, and general misogyny.

But Philly’s own Dacus doesn’t look like she’s having any part of it. Dacus and the boys (as she, Phoebe Bridgers, and Julien Baker of boygenius call themselves) are known for hosting inclusive shows that celebrate queer joy and diversity.

In the past, Healy made a few guest appearances during some of Bridgers’ opening sets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour — including the South Philly date). This was back in May when rumors of Swift and Healy casually seeing each other were running rampant. That “era” seems to be over (Swift has also since partnered with Ice Spice for a remixed version of her song, “Karma”).

Dacus will be in town with boygenius next weekend for the group’s sold out show at the Mann Center. And we think it’s safe to say Healy will not be there.