The Made In America festival is canceled again this year

For the second year in a row, the Made in America festival has been canceled.

The 2024 version of the festival which is curated by Jay-Z, and produced by his entertainment company Roc Nation in partnership with concert promoter Live Nation, has been called off.

The announcement was made on the festival’s social media accounts just after noon on Wednesday. “Made in America will not take place in 2024,” the statement read. It went on to say that “As purveyors of change, the Made in America executive production team is reimagining a live music experience that affirms our love and dedication to music and the work we do. We promise an exciting return to the festival.”

Made in America was first staged on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia in 2012, with Jay-Z and Pearl Jam as headliners. It continued every year on Labor Day weekend until it was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then resumed the following year. It was last staged in 2022, when Puerto Rican rap star Bad Bunny headlined the closing night of the festival, which drew a crowd of 50,000 to the main stage set up in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s Rocky Steps.

Last year, MIA was canceled in August, after Lizzo, one of the two scheduled headliners along with SZA, was sued by many of her dancers for harassment, though no official reason was given for the festival’s cancellation.

The news that MIA is off this year comes at a time when large scale multi-day music festivals, which grew to be a dominant force in the concert industry in the 2000s and 2010s, have struggled in the years since the pandemic. Even as the concert industry as a whole has bounded back behind big name acts like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.

Delaware’s Firefly Festival, which was also founded in 2012, drew diminished crowds in 2022 and took a planned year off last year. In February, the festival was again canceled this year. While the Xponential Music Festival, the annual festival presented by radio station WXPN-FM (88.5) has carried on in its new spot on the concert calendar in September, its is now a smaller gathering, with bands only playing the more intimate Wiggins Park in Camden, and not also occupying the adjacent Freedom Mortgage Pavilion.

The Philadelphia exception is the Roots Picnic, which has grown in recent years from one day to two, with the gathering curated by and starring the Philly hip-hop band once again scheduled to take over the expanded campus of the Mann Center in Fairmount Park with a bill that includes Lil Wayne, André 300, Jill Scott, and others.

This is a developing story.