Philly’s top artists, according to Spotify

What’s on your Spotify Wrapped? The yearly review of the songs, artists, and genres people listened to the most in 2023 dropped today, revealing the music tastes of more than 574 million users worldwide and becoming the subject of intense debate. While some may share and admit their faves on social media, we were curious about what the people in Philadelphia loved jamming overall. The results are in, and they’re pretty basic.

Taylor Swift dominated the lists this year so it’s no surprise that she’s the number one artist streamed in the city (and the world, beating out reigning champ Bad Bunny). The most-streamed song in the country is also Philly’s top song, Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night.” The top Philly songs were the same ones for listeners in New York, just in a slightly different order — Wallen apparently has more fans here.

Spotify gathers the data from listeners beginning on January 1 and ending some time in mid-November. Now in its seventh year, Wrapped is still a pretty unique feature among its competitors; Amazon Music doesn’t have a version of it and Apple Music just launched Replay, its own year-end report, but neither service provides such an in-depth, personalized analysis.

The top genres in Philly were rap, pop, hip-hop, rock, and trap. Here’s what else Spotify reported:

Top artists streamed in Philadelphia in 2023

Taylor Swift Drake Morgan Wallen Bad Bunny SZA

Top songs streamed in Philadelphia in 2023