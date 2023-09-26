Setlist: SZA’s ‘SOS Tour’ finally makes it to South Philadelphia

The pop star born Solàna Imani Rowe was originally meant to bring her “SOS Tour” — named for her sophomore album which dominated the charts in the first months of this year — to the Wells Fargo Center back in March.

That show was abruptly postponed hours before start time and rescheduled for Tuesday night. And then a second scheduled Philly appearance at the Made In America festival was also nixed when the festival was cancelled.

Naturally, she sent the crowd into a frenzy when she appeared on the Wells Fargo stage, sitting on a diving board and gazing out into a video screen ocean in a recreation of the SOS album cover. Shortly after, she apologized for not making it to her original show in the spring. “Philly!,” she exclaimed, “I’m sorry I wasn’t here.”

From there, the genre-splicing songwriter went on to pull equally from SOS and her 2017 debut album Ctrl over the course of a 28-song, nautically-themed show that kicked off with “Seek & Destroy” and closed an hour and 40 minutes later with “Good Days.”

Here’s SZA’s setlist from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Sept. 26, 2023. A full review is forthcoming.

“Seek & Destroy”

“Notice Me”

“Love Galore”

“Broken Clocks”

“Forgiveness”

“Used”

“Bag Lady”

“Blind”

“Shirt”

“Smoking on my Ex Pack”

“All the Stars”

“Garden (Say It Like Dat)”

“F2F”

“Drew Barrymore”

“Doves In The Wind”

“Low”

“Supermodel”

“Special”

“Nobody Gets Me”

“Gone Girl”

“SOS”

“Kiss Me More”

“Love Language”

“Snooze”

“Kill Bill”

“I Hate U”

“The Weekend”

“Good Days”