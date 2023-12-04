Music Monday: Beyoncé’s “My House,” Travis Scott in South Philly, and more new and old music

It’s Music Monday, with new songs from Beyoncé and Brittany Howard. Travis Scott’s tour is coming to South Philly, Patti LaBelle is playing the Met, and there is an intimate Philly songwriters round robin charity show at Fergie’s.

Let’s start with Queen Bey. Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé opened on Friday, and if you stayed till the end — which of course, you did — you heard “My House,” the first new music she’s released since last year’s Renaissance.

Produced with The-Dream, it’s an attention-grabber in which “house” refers not to the genre of dance music that unified Renaissance, but the global superstar’s domicile, as in “get the f— up out of my house.”

It’s a shape-shifting song that reflects the “I have nothing to prove” stance Beyoncé voices in the movie trailer, and also contain a self-help message: “I will always love you, but I’ll never expect you to love me when you don’t love yourself.”

Advertisement

There’s a sing-along Screening of the Renaissance movie at the Bourse Theater in Old City on Saturday.

While we’re talking giant sized pop stars: Houston rapper Travis Scott brings his Utopia - Circus Maximus Tour to the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday. The tour is Scott’s first concert trek since 10 people died of asphyxiation in a crowd crush at Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston in 2021.

And Philadelphia’s own stadium-sized star, Pink, has a new deluxe edition of her album Trustfall that include several live tracks from her tour that played Citizens Bank Park in September, including her duet with Brandi Carlile on Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” sung in tribute to Sinead O’Connor.

And speaking of late, great Irish singers, the brilliant wordsmith Shane MacGowan of the Pogues died last week.

The playlist that accompanies this story includes “Sally Maclennane,” from the band’s 1985 masterpiece Rum, Sodomy & the Lash, and well as “Get Tough,” by New York rock and roll band the Del-Lords, whose singer guitarist Scott Kempner also died last week. Two bands I saw in Philly at the Chestnut Cabaret in 1984. Those were the days.

On Friday, a long-awaited album, that has been teased for months, was finally released in full. No, I’m not talking about A Philly Special Christmas Special, though that is also true of the Eagles holiday album.

I mean Peter Gabriel’s i/o. The British prog-rocker had been releasing one song per month timed to the full moon, through the last year. The songs add up to a two-volume collection that includes “bright side” and “dark side” mixes of 12 new patient, searching compositions.

Alabama Shakes singer Brittany Howard’s second solo album What Now is due in February. “Red Flags” is the dark and moody (and in her words “dystopian”) second single. New Jersey indie band Real Estate’s new song “Water Undergound” is the single from their excellently named upcoming album Daniel. They play Union Transfer April 16.

There are also a bunch of cool club and theater shows coming up this week.

Earth, Wind and Fire hold down two nights at the Etess Arena in Atlantic City on Friday and Saturday.

Nashville harmony singing trio The Lone Bellow play Johnny Brenda’s Friday. Thee Sacred Souls, the San Diego trio that make smooth, supple music informed by the 1960s R&B and soul, headline Union Transfer on Saturday.

Patti LaBelle plays the Met Philly on Saturday, with a show that promises to include holiday songs and hits. Sky Ferreira — the enigmatic singer-songwriter who has kept fans waiting for 10 years for the follow-up to her 2013 Night Time, My Time debut, plays a rare show at the TLA on Saturday.

Ashley McBryde — the superb storytelling songwriter who followed up her 2022 concept album Lindeville with the new The Devil I Know — plays the Keswick Theatre on Sunday and 84 year old folk icon Judy Collins brings a holidays and hit show to the Grand in Wilmington.

And on Sunday at Fergie’s Pub, a group of Philly songwriters including Greg Sover, Emily Drinker, Roberta Faceplant, Rich Kaufmann, James Everhart, and co-host Brian Seymour, will takes turns telling seasonal stories and performing Holiday Gift Songs! in a benefit for Play on Philly.