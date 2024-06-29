What’s the song of the summer? Options range from Sabrina Carpenter to Shaboozey, Sexyy Red, and beyond

What’s the song of the summer?

If there could only be one, it would obviously be Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso,” a perfectly enticing confection whether sipped while still steaming hot or over ice.

But, of course, there’s more than one. We live in a to-each-their-own pop music universe. And in fact, the Bucks County native Carpenter has two all by herself, including her equally infectious “Please Please Please,” which has now passed “Espresso” on the pop charts.

So this annotated Spotify playlist is just that. Not a ranking of SOTS candidates, but a playlist that mixes name brand bangers with quieter, more bittersweet mood pieces, and includes plenty of Philly music makers besides Carpenter, like Snacktime, Dr. Dog, Bilal, and Best Bear.

Sabrina Carpenter, “Espresso.” Nonsensical, sugary, and delicious. Isn’t that what summertime pop is supposed to be? The cream on the Quakertown native’s hit has just the right amount of froth as it pulls inspiration from early 1980s pop-R&B. She plays Wells Fargo Center Oct. 8.

Hozier, “Too Sweet.” The tall, dark, and soulful Irishman has a hit to rival his career-making 2013 “Take Me to Church.” The bass line grabs you, but what does that lyric about the TSA mean?

Billie Eilish, “Lunch.” “Been tryin’ hard not to overeat, you’re just so sweet.” Billie Eilish is at her most lusty on this tasty treat about “a craving, not a crush,” as she announces, “I could eat that girl for lunch.” She’s at Wells Fargo Oct. 5.

Charli XCX, “The Girl, So Confusing.” Charli XCX has written many hits for other artists like Icona Pop and Iggy Azalea, but now she has conquered the mainstream with her very own Brat. “The Girl, So Confusing” caused concern among fans who thought it dissed Lorde, who assures us all is well on this remix.

Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us.” The victory lap that capped Lamar’s rap battle, in which he starts off with an allusion to M. Night Shyamalan’s The Sixth Sense, and then proceeds to call Drake “a colonizer.”

Snacktime, “Spaceluv.” The Philly horn happy party outfit continues to branch out on its latest single, which leans into interplanetary Parliament-Funkadelic funk.

Sexyy Red, “Get It Sexyy.” The St. Louis rapper, who set it off at the Roots Picnic, celebrates herself on In Sexyy We Trust. “Hair done, bills paid, catch me slidin’ in a Benz / I ain’t lookin’ for a man, ain’t recruitin’ no new friends.” Get it Sexyy!

Dua Lipa, “French Exit.” Dua Lipa makes ghosting seem so reasonable in this Radical Optimism song about abruptly ending a relationship; it’s a collaboration with Kevin Parker of Australian psych-pop band Tame Impala.

Dr. Dog, “Love Struck.” A Scott McMicken-sung single featuring M. Ward from the welcome return of Philly’s Dr. Dog, who went on hiatus in 2021. The band returns with shows July 11 at the Queen in Wilmington and July 13 at the Mann Center, and an album due July 19.

Cloud Nothings, “Final Summer.” Cloud Nothings are identified as a Cleveland band since that’s where the band originated. But leader Dylan Baldi lives in Philly, so we’re claiming him, too. The title track to the indie rock trio’s excellent eighth album is a reminder that summer won’t last forever.

Linda Thompson, “Solitary Traveller.” Tragically, Linda Thompson can’t sing anymore due to a medical condition called spasmodic dysphonia. So for her album Proxy Music, she had other people sing her songs. Her daughter, Kami, handles “Solitary Traveller,” with a lyric that hits home: “I had a voice clear and true … Never held my wicked tongue / And now my voice is gone.”

Charley Crockett, “Solitary Man.” The prolific Texas country singer goes down a sun-blasted highway on this soulful tune from his new $10 Cowboy. He’s at the Fillmore with Lee Fields on July 19.

Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy).” The Virginia singer, rapper, and Beyoncé collaborator may seem like an overnight success, but his chart topping new, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going is actually his third album. “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” recasts J-Kwon’s 2004 song “Tipsy” into a country drinking song.

Beyoncé, “Ya Ya” This song from “the rodeo chitlin circuit” samples Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’,” messes with the Beach Boys’ “Good Vibrations,” and gets its ya-ya’s out Tina Turner-style. An all-American summer combination.

Fontaines DC, “Favourite.” The Dublin post-punk band, who wowed NonComm this spring, is due at the Fillmore in October. This sweet and sentimental single is from Romance, due Aug. 23.

Best Bear, “Fireworks.” For its 24 Hour Song Challenge, WXPN-FM (88.5) gave contestants a day to write and record a song about “summertime.” The winner performs at September’s XPoNential Music Festival, among other prizes. The four finalists are Khalil Amaru, Mackenzie Johnson, Yuneer Gainz, and Best Bear — the songwriter whose “Fireworks” is a charmer about taking the A.C. Expressway to the Shore where romance might await.

Chappell Roan, “Good Luck, Babe!” The soaring synth pop breakthrough for Kayleigh Rose Amstutz is a collaboration with Olivia Rodrigo producer Dan Nigro, RIYL, and Roan’s ‘80s heroines Kate Bush and Cyndi Lauper.

Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help.” Who isn’t Post Malone singing with? The rapper gone country is all over Beyoncé’s “Levii’s Jeans” and Taylor Swift’s “Fortnight.” Now, he’s got a Morgan Wallen bromance to boot.

Ibibio Sound Machine, “Got to Be Who U Are.” A self-pride anthem, from the sleek U.K. Afro-Funk ensemble’s Pull the Rope.

Bilal, “Soul Sista.” Sultry to say the least. A new version of underappreciated Philly vocalist Bilal Oliver’s signature song, from Live at Glasshaus, featuring Robert Glasper and Questlove.

Vampire Weekend, “Capricorn.” Ezra Koenig searches the signs of the zodiac for meaning, from Only God Was Above Us. VW plays the Mann on Sept. 28.

Frances Quinlan, “Another Season.” A stunner by the singer of Philly band Hop Along. It plays over the end credits of I Saw The TV Glow. The Jane Schoenbrun troubled-teens horror movie features a score by Philly indie hero Alex G, and is playing at the PFS Bourse.

Shangri-Las, “Out In The Streets.” Yes, this song sung by the late great Mary Weiss, who died in January, came out in 1965. It’s here on this list for its central role in The Bikeriders, the new Austin Butler and Jodie Comer motorcycle movie that has a top notch 1960s era soundtrack, including The Animals, Magic Sam, Bo Diddley, and Muddy Waters.

Jessica Pratt, “Life Is.” The “Be My Baby” drums on this highlight of Pratt’s fine Here in the Pitch hearkens back to the ‘60s girl-group sound. Pratt plays World Cafe Live July 26 and returns for Making Time ∞ in September.

Margo Price and Mike Campbell, “Ways To Be Wicked.” Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Campbell wrote this gem for Lone Justice in the 1980s, and Price and Campbell have revived it for Petty Country: A Country Tribute To Tom Petty, which features Chris Stapleton, Dolly Parton, and George Strait.

MJ Lenderman, “She’s Leaving You.” The North Carolina guitarist is a supremely gifted songwriter. This single from the forthcoming Manning Fireworks features Wednesday’s Karly Hartzman and a droll lyric about a sad sack Eric Clapton fan.

Zach Bryan, “Pink Skies.” Summertime sadness, à la Lana Del Rey. Bryan sets the scene at a funeral on this single from Great American Bar Scene, which drops July 4 and can be previewed at McGlinchey’s, Bryan’s favorite Center City Bar. He plays the Linc Aug. 6 and 7.

Ariana Grande, “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love).” Sad club music reminiscent of “Dancing On My Own” originator Robyn. Get out your hankie, sometimes you need to cry on the dance floor.