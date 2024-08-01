This week in Philly music: Missy Elliott, Ice Spice, and two big Zach Bryan shows

This week in Philly music spotlights two rappers — one a rising star who already has a Dunkin drink named after her, and one a pioneer and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee who — remarkably enough — is headlining her own tour for the first time.

All that plus a Japanese-born former Philadelphian country singer-songwriter who will be playing to more fans over a two-night span, than any other artist performing in Philly this summer.

Advertisement

Bronx-born rapper Ice Spice — born Isis Gaston — broke out in 2022 with her viral TikTok hit called “Munch (Feelin U).” Her career took off from there, a “Barbie World” duet, Taylor Swift collab on “Karma,” and the inevitable Ice Spice Munchkins drink that combines frozen coffee with Pumpkin Munchkins. She released her debut album Y2K! earlier this year, and the tour named after it arrives at Met Philly on Friday.

The rapper with a slightly longer resume playing Monday on the “Out Of The World: The Experience” tour at Wells Fargo Center is Missy Elliott, who will be joined by Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland.

Elliott’s impact on hip-hop — both as a rapper and a producer — on albums like 1997′s Supa Dupa Fly, 1999′s The Real World and 2002′s Under Construction — was enormous.

All of those — and iconic singles like “Get Ur Freak On” and “Work It” — were collaborations with producer Tim Mosely, also known as Timbaland, and she’s teamed up with Ciara and Busta on songs like “Control” and “Get It.” She hasn’t played live frequently, but went in the RRHOF in 2022, so now’s the time to finally see her.

Zach Bryan’s South Philly shows on his “Quittin Time Tour” on Tuesday and Wednesday at Lincoln Financial Field is the only two-night run at the biggest venue in town this summer. (Bruce Springsteen is also doing two stadium shows, but they’re across the street at the smaller Citizens Bank Park.)

Speaking of Springsteen, he shows up twice on Bryan’s new album, The Great American Bar Scene. In the title track, “State Trooper” comes on the jukebox, and on “Sandpaper” the Boss himself — who joined Bryan on stage earlier this year — sings a verse and joins Bryan on the chorus.

The shows are a homecoming of sorts for Bryan, the Okinawa-born, Oklahoma-raised Navy veteran who lived in Fishtown in 2022-23. There are references to Point Breeze, the Rivers Casino, Delco, and “some dirty old bookie way up in Philly” in Bar Scene lyrics.

There are also a lot of choice small shows happening this week as well. Dutch songwriter Jana Mila — who recorded her debut album Chameleon in Nashville with Kacey Musgraves’ producer Todd Lombardo — plays Free at Noon at World Cafe Live on Friday.

Friday night, metal-meets-mariachi band Metalachi play City Winery. It might sound like a goofy mash-up, and they are essentially a high concept cover band, but I happened to see them one night a couple of years back in Tucson, Ariz. and it was a hoot.

Ollabelle, the New York band fronted by Amy Helm, and featuring musicians who play with Bonnie Raitt and the Lumineers, celebrates the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut album at Arden Gild Hall on Friday. Chicago based father-daughter duo Tatsu Aoki and Kioto Aoki, who play experimental jazz on traditional Japanese instruments, do a Sound Type series show at the Asian Arts initiative on Friday.

The three-day event at the Church of the Crucifixion starting Friday is called God’s Revolutionary Voice: Celebrating James Baldwin’s 100th Birthday, which would have been Friday. On Saturday, it will include several musical performances, including sets by Osiris Wildfire, the Tyehimba African Drum & Dance Ensemble, and sax player and bandleader Bobby Zankel’s Wonderful Sound 7.

It’s going to be a Brat summer night at Underground Arts on Friday. No, Charli XCX is not playing, but Brat, the New Orleans heavy rock band, is as part of a “This Is Hardcore” tour which features 10 bands, including E-Town Concrete. The fest then moves to the larger Franklin Music Hall for the rest of the weekend, with dozens of bands playing, including Cold As Life on Saturday, and Black Flag on Sunday.

The Falser Club in East Falls hosts the 5th annual Transatlantic Brawl for Art with Edo, Cobra Fantastic, and Thomas Anonymous on Saturday.

Mountain Goats, whose 22nd album, last year’s Jenny From Thebes, is a rock opera sequel to their sixth album, All Hail West Texas, which came out in 2002. The John Danielle-led band featuring Harleysville’s own Jon Wurster on drums, plays Union Transfer on Saturday. Chicago rock band Diiv then play UT on Tuesday with Horse Jumper of Love opening.

Power pop exemplars New Pornographers plays Upper Merion’s Concerts Under the Stars on Wednesday. And the final live show of the summer in Low Cut Connie’s Connie Club variety show series at Ardmore Music Hall features Bettye LaVette, drummer David Uosikkinen of the Hooters and In The Pocket, and comedian TaTa Sherise. That same night, the Messthetics and James Brandon Lewis are at Solar Myth.