PHLove will stream online at Inquirer.com at 7 p.m. May 21 as well as on 6ABC, CBS3, NBC10, Fox29, CWPhilly, 96.5 TDY, 98.1 WOGL, B101.1, and KYW Newsradio. Proceeds from donations made during the show to phlcovid19fund.org will benefit the PHL COVID-19 Fund, which was formed on March 19 to help local nonprofits during the pandemic. To date, 383 Philadelphia-area nonprofits have received more than $13 million in grants, and the fund has raised more than $16 million.