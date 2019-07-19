View this post on Instagram

& here it is: book number 1,2,3,fo,FiF!!” My first cookbook (drumroll please!) #MixtapePotluck I mixed together my passion for music & food by bringing together over 50 of my pals– a mix of chefs, entertainers, artists, thought leaders & musicians – for the ultimate potluck party. They brought the recipes. I brought the music by pairing each personality with what I think best reflects them. Together we vibe with good food and music and highlight the beautiful synergies between the two. Special s/o to @MarthaStewart for the foreword, you could say she knows a little something about potlucks 🙃🙃🙃 Photography by @marcus.xoxo. Cover by @baronvonfancy and @jeanette_birdy. Out on Oct. 15th via @abramsbooks. Pre-order your copy today where books are sold. Link in Bio. #QuestLovesFood Special guest contributors include: #AmyPoehler Maya Rudolph @princesstagramslam Lilly Singh @iisuperwomanii Padma Lakshmi @padmalakshmi Zooey Deschanel @zooeydeschanel Janina Gavankar @janina Natalie Portman @natalieportman Fred Armisen @sordociego Flynn McGarry @diningwithflynn Marisa Tomei @MarisaTomei Tom Sachs @tomsachs Carla Hall @carlaphall Shep Gordon @supermenschshep Ardenia Brown @chefbutta1 Jessica Seinfeld @jessseinfeld Ashley Graham @ashleygraham Tariq Trotter @blackthought Gabrielle Union @gabunion Melody Eshani @melodyehsani Yvonne Orji @yvonneorji Kether Donohue @ketherdonohue Thelma Golden @thelmagolden Chris Fischer #ChrisFischer Jarobi White @jarobiwhite Dominique Ansel @dominiqueansel Q Tip @qtiptheabstract Jimmy Fallon @jimmyfallon Kwame Onwuachi @chefkwameonwuachi & so so so much more. Really had fun organizing this one! Info in LANK!