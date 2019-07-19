Famed Philadelphia foodie and Roots co-founder Questlove is expanding his imprint on the culinary world this fall with his own cookbook.
Titled Mixtape Potluck Cookbook: A Dinner Party for Friends, Their Recipes, and the Songs They Inspire, the cookbook — Questlove’s first — is scheduled for release on Oct. 15. It will feature recipes from more than 50 of Questlove’s friends, as well as a foreword from Martha Stewart.
The book also features a song pairing selected by Questlove for each contributor that “best reflects” their personality, as the Roots percussionist wrote in an Instagram post. The idea, he added, is to create “the ultimate potluck party.”
“Together we vibe with good food and music and highlight the beautiful synergies between the two,” Questlove wrote.
Among the more than 50 chefs, musicians, actors, and other artists tapped for the book is fellow Roots member and Philly native Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter. As Questlove told Forbes back in 2015, Trotter is “a better chef than he is an artist,” so the Roots emcee’s contribution to Mixtape Potluck should really be something special.
Other personalities who provided recipes for the book include late-night host Jimmy Fallon, actress Natalie Portman, fellow Pennsylvania native Eric Wareheim of comic duo Tim & Eric, and 2019 James Beard Award-winner Mashama Bailey, among others.
White Mixtape Potluck is Questlove’s first cookbook, it isn’t his first published work. In the past, he has released books including 2013’s Mo’ Meta Blues: The World According to Questlove, and 2018’s Creative Quest. In 2017, his Something to Food About: Exploring Creativity with America’s Most Innovative Chefs was nominated for a James Beard Award.
The upcoming cookbook is the latest bit of culinary news from Questlove. Earlier this year, he teamed up with Impossible Meat to bring a vegan cheesesteak made with the plant-based meat to locations across the Philadelphia area, including The Met, Citizens Bank Park, and Camden’s BB&T Pavilion. Last year, he also released a line of popcorn seasonings via Williams-Sonoma.