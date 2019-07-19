Famed Philadelphia foodie and Roots co-founder Questlove is expanding his imprint on the culinary world this fall with his own cookbook.

Titled Mixtape Potluck Cookbook: A Dinner Party for Friends, Their Recipes, and the Songs They Inspire, the cookbook — Questlove’s first — is scheduled for release on Oct. 15. It will feature recipes from more than 50 of Questlove’s friends, as well as a foreword from Martha Stewart.

The book also features a song pairing selected by Questlove for each contributor that “best reflects” their personality, as the Roots percussionist wrote in an Instagram post. The idea, he added, is to create “the ultimate potluck party.”

& here it is: book number 1,2,3,fo,FiF!!” My first cookbook (drumroll please!) #MixtapePotluck I mixed together my passion for music & food by bringing together over 50 of my pals– a mix of chefs, entertainers, artists, thought leaders & musicians – for the ultimate potluck party. They brought the recipes. I brought the music by pairing each personality with what I think best reflects them. Together we vibe with good food and music and highlight the beautiful synergies between the two. Special s/o to @MarthaStewart for the foreword, you could say she knows a little something about potlucks 🙃🙃🙃 Photography by @marcus.xoxo. Cover by @baronvonfancy and @jeanette_birdy. Out on Oct. 15th via @abramsbooks. Pre-order your copy today where books are sold. Link in Bio. #QuestLovesFood Special guest contributors include: #AmyPoehler Maya Rudolph @princesstagramslam Lilly Singh @iisuperwomanii Padma Lakshmi @padmalakshmi Zooey Deschanel @zooeydeschanel Janina Gavankar @janina Natalie Portman @natalieportman Fred Armisen @sordociego Flynn McGarry @diningwithflynn Marisa Tomei @MarisaTomei Tom Sachs @tomsachs Carla Hall @carlaphall Shep Gordon @supermenschshep Ardenia Brown @chefbutta1 Jessica Seinfeld @jessseinfeld Ashley Graham @ashleygraham Tariq Trotter @blackthought Gabrielle Union @gabunion Melody Eshani @melodyehsani Yvonne Orji @yvonneorji Kether Donohue @ketherdonohue Thelma Golden @thelmagolden Chris Fischer #ChrisFischer Jarobi White @jarobiwhite Dominique Ansel @dominiqueansel Q Tip @qtiptheabstract Jimmy Fallon @jimmyfallon Kwame Onwuachi @chefkwameonwuachi & so so so much more. Really had fun organizing this one! Info in LANK!

“Together we vibe with good food and music and highlight the beautiful synergies between the two,” Questlove wrote.

Among the more than 50 chefs, musicians, actors, and other artists tapped for the book is fellow Roots member and Philly native Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter. As Questlove told Forbes back in 2015, Trotter is “a better chef than he is an artist,” so the Roots emcee’s contribution to Mixtape Potluck should really be something special.

Other personalities who provided recipes for the book include late-night host Jimmy Fallon, actress Natalie Portman, fellow Pennsylvania native Eric Wareheim of comic duo Tim & Eric, and 2019 James Beard Award-winner Mashama Bailey, among others.

White Mixtape Potluck is Questlove’s first cookbook, it isn’t his first published work. In the past, he has released books including 2013’s Mo’ Meta Blues: The World According to Questlove, and 2018’s Creative Quest. In 2017, his Something to Food About: Exploring Creativity with America’s Most Innovative Chefs was nominated for a James Beard Award.

The upcoming cookbook is the latest bit of culinary news from Questlove. Earlier this year, he teamed up with Impossible Meat to bring a vegan cheesesteak made with the plant-based meat to locations across the Philadelphia area, including The Met, Citizens Bank Park, and Camden’s BB&T Pavilion. Last year, he also released a line of popcorn seasonings via Williams-Sonoma.