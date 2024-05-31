Here are the set times for the Roots Picnic, plus a playlist homework assignment

The set times for this weekend’s Roots Picnic have been announced.

Jill Scott and Nas are the headliners at the Picnic’s Fairmount Park Stage at the Mann Center on Saturday night, with Funkmaster Flex spinning in between the two. And on Sunday, The Roots and Lil Wayne’s celebration of the music of New Orleans, with Trombone Shorty and PJ. Morton will bring the two-day fest to a close.

Advertisement

OutKast rapper André 3000 is the last act on Sunday night on the Presser Stage, which is what the TD Pavilion amphitheater — what most people think of as “The Mann” — is renamed for the weekend. He’ll be playing the flute forward music from his new album New Blue Sun. St. Louis rapper Sexyy Red closes out that stage on Sunday night.

» READ MORE: André 3000's flute, Shaboozey's country-rap, Nas' classic hip-hop, Babyface's smooth R&B, and other picks from our music critic.

The festival’s Centennial Stage will showcase podcasts, with Million Dollaz Worth of Game in the last spot of the night on Saturday and Tonight’s Conversation closing it out on Sunday. The area on top of the hill that’s usually home to the Mann’s Skyline stage, will house the Picnic’s Wellness Square and Vendor Village.

Here’s the schedule for Saturday. There is Jill Scott, The-Dream, the J. Period Mixtape with Black Thought with Redman and Method Man, and more in a day that’s scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and run until 10:30 p.m.

And here’s the three-stage schedule for Sunday, with Babyface, Adam Blackstone, Shaboozey, and Robert Glasper with Yebba.

And to put you in a Picnic mood, here’s a 35-song playlist homework assignment, that ranges from hard hitting rap to funk, to smooth R&B, to gospel, to New Orleans party music.

Single day and two days passes for the Picnic are available at therootspicnic.com.