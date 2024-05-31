Expect major traffic delays this weekend for Philly Pride, Roots Picnic, festivals, and boat regattas
Plan ahead or opt for public transportation and cycling this weekend.
The first weekend of June brings marches, festivals, and a boat regatta to Philly. Expect major traffic delays throughout the weekend.
On Saturday, June 1, the Independence Dragon Boat Regatta will set sail early in the morning along the Schuylkill, followed by the first day of the two-day Roots Picnic at the Mann Center.
On Sunday, June 2, Philadelphia’s Pride March and Festival will take place throughout Center City’s Gayborhood, and Questlove and Black Thought’s festival at the Mann will have its second night. But that’s not all.
Other events happening on June 1 and June 2 that will close roads or could impact traffic include:
American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon
Philadelphia Turkish Festival and Concert
Independence Dragon Boat Regatta
Philly Run Fest (5K, 10K, 15K)
Pride March and Festival
Roots Picnic
20th Annual Sugar Cane Festival
Varga Bar Annual Block Party
Be ready for a fun weekend but plan travel ahead of time to avoid delays. When getting to the destination, check out The Inquirer’s guide on parking near Philly’s biggest attractions.
Independence Dragon Boat Regatta
Detours around Kelly Drive will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, for the regatta. Instead of taking the main stretch of Kelly Drive along Boathouse Row, traffic will be detoured through Fairmount Park.
Inbound (toward Center City): South up the Strawberry Mansion Drive ramp to Reservoir Drive, south on Reservoir Drive to Fountain Green Drive, west on Fountain Green Drive back to Kelly Drive.
Outbound (toward Roxborough): East on Fountain Green Drive to Reservoir Drive, north on Reservoir Drive to Strawberry Mansion Drive, north on the Strawberry Mansion Drive ramp back to Kelly Drive.
The Roots Picnic
The two-day Roots Picnic will have several road closures and detours in the surrounding area, leading up to and following the festival on Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2.
States Drive, between Belmont Ave. and Avenue of the Republic will be closed from 6 a.m. on Monday, May 20 until 6 a.m. on Thursday, June 6.
South Concourse Drive, between Belmont Ave. and 52nd St. will be closed from 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28 until 6 a.m. on Friday, June 7.
Avenue of the Republic, between Belmont Ave. and 52nd St. will be closed from 6 a.m. on Thursday, May 30 until 6 a.m. on Friday, June 7.
North Georges Hill Drive, between Belmont Ave. to 52nd St. will be closed from noon on Friday, May 31 until 8 a.m. on Friday, June 7.
Philadelphia police may include additional road closures as needed.
Philadelphia Pride March and Festival
The Pride March begins on Sunday, June 2 at 11 a.m. followed by the Pride Festival from noon to 7 p.m. During that time, the following streets will be closed from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Juniper Street from Walnut Street to Cypress Street
Cypress Street from Juniper Street to 12th Street
13th Street from Walnut Street to Pine Street
12th Street from Walnut Street to Pine Street
Quince Street from Walnut Street to Pine Street
Locust Street from Juniper Street to 11th Street
Pine Street from Juniper Street to 11th Street
Spruce Street from Juniper Street to 11th Street
Chancellor Street from Juniper Street to 12th Street
St. James Street from 13th Street to 12th Street
S. Camac Street from Walnut Street to Pine Street
Irving Street from Juniper Street to 13th Street
Schubert Alley from S. Camac Street 12th Street
Manning Street from S. Camac Street to 12th Street
20th Annual Sugar Cane Festival
In North Philadelphia, the 20th Annual Sugar Cane Festival will close down N. 6th Street in between Susquehanna Avenue and Diamond Street from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 1.
Varga Bar Annual Block Party
This annual beer week block party in Center City will shutdown S. 10th Street in between Locust and Spruce streets from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 1.
American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon
The Bike-A-Thon starts at 6:30 a.m. with road closures going into effect at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 2.
5th Street from Market to Race Streets
Arch Street from 4th to 6th Streets
Race Street from 7th to 6th Streets
Philadelphia Turkish Festival and Concert
The festival and concert runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. within Eakins Oval on Sunday, June 2. There are no road closures, but expect heavy foot traffic and event activities.
Philly Run Fest
The 5K, 10K, and 15K races run from 7:30 a.m. to noon within Fairmount Park on Sunday, June 2. There are no road closures, but expect runners along the race route.