Expect major traffic delays this weekend for Philly Pride, Roots Picnic, festivals, and boat regattas

The first weekend of June brings marches, festivals, and a boat regatta to Philly. Expect major traffic delays throughout the weekend.

On Saturday, June 1, the Independence Dragon Boat Regatta will set sail early in the morning along the Schuylkill, followed by the first day of the two-day Roots Picnic at the Mann Center.

On Sunday, June 2, Philadelphia’s Pride March and Festival will take place throughout Center City’s Gayborhood, and Questlove and Black Thought’s festival at the Mann will have its second night. But that’s not all.

Other events happening on June 1 and June 2 that will close roads or could impact traffic include:

American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon Philadelphia Turkish Festival and Concert Independence Dragon Boat Regatta Philly Run Fest (5K, 10K, 15K) Pride March and Festival Roots Picnic 20th Annual Sugar Cane Festival Varga Bar Annual Block Party

Be ready for a fun weekend but plan travel ahead of time to avoid delays. When getting to the destination, check out The Inquirer’s guide on parking near Philly’s biggest attractions.

Sue Heo, sporting a hand made dragon boat hat, with the West Pharmacutical Dragon Phyre team bangs out a beat as her teams drummer during their race in the Independence Dragon Boat Regatta on the Schuylkill. (RON TARVER / Staff Photographer )

Independence Dragon Boat Regatta

Detours around Kelly Drive will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, for the regatta. Instead of taking the main stretch of Kelly Drive along Boathouse Row, traffic will be detoured through Fairmount Park.

Inbound (toward Center City): South up the Strawberry Mansion Drive ramp to Reservoir Drive, south on Reservoir Drive to Fountain Green Drive, west on Fountain Green Drive back to Kelly Drive. Outbound (toward Roxborough): East on Fountain Green Drive to Reservoir Drive, north on Reservoir Drive to Strawberry Mansion Drive, north on the Strawberry Mansion Drive ramp back to Kelly Drive.

The Fugees reunite as Wyclef Jean (left) joins Ms. Lauryn Hill on stage during the Roots Picnic Philadelphia at The Mann in Fairmount Park on Sat. June 3, 2023. Elizabeth Robertson / Staff Photographer

The Roots Picnic

The two-day Roots Picnic will have several road closures and detours in the surrounding area, leading up to and following the festival on Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2.

States Drive, between Belmont Ave. and Avenue of the Republic will be closed from 6 a.m. on Monday, May 20 until 6 a.m. on Thursday, June 6. South Concourse Drive, between Belmont Ave. and 52nd St. will be closed from 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28 until 6 a.m. on Friday, June 7. Avenue of the Republic, between Belmont Ave. and 52nd St. will be closed from 6 a.m. on Thursday, May 30 until 6 a.m. on Friday, June 7. North Georges Hill Drive, between Belmont Ave. to 52nd St. will be closed from noon on Friday, May 31 until 8 a.m. on Friday, June 7.

Philadelphia police may include additional road closures as needed.

Friends from Manayunk pose for a selfie in the Gayborhood as thousands of people celebrate queerness and the start of Pride Month at the Pride March and Festival in Center City Sunday, June 4, 2023. Tom Gralish / Staff Photographer

Philadelphia Pride March and Festival

The Pride March begins on Sunday, June 2 at 11 a.m. followed by the Pride Festival from noon to 7 p.m. During that time, the following streets will be closed from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Juniper Street from Walnut Street to Cypress Street Cypress Street from Juniper Street to 12th Street 13th Street from Walnut Street to Pine Street 12th Street from Walnut Street to Pine Street Quince Street from Walnut Street to Pine Street Locust Street from Juniper Street to 11th Street Pine Street from Juniper Street to 11th Street Spruce Street from Juniper Street to 11th Street Chancellor Street from Juniper Street to 12th Street St. James Street from 13th Street to 12th Street S. Camac Street from Walnut Street to Pine Street Irving Street from Juniper Street to 13th Street Schubert Alley from S. Camac Street 12th Street Manning Street from S. Camac Street to 12th Street

Hosted by Asociación Puertorriqueños en Marcha, the free Sugar Cane Festival is Saturday on 6th Street and Susquehanna Avenue.

20th Annual Sugar Cane Festival

In North Philadelphia, the 20th Annual Sugar Cane Festival will close down N. 6th Street in between Susquehanna Avenue and Diamond Street from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 1.

Varga Bar Annual Block Party

This annual beer week block party in Center City will shutdown S. 10th Street in between Locust and Spruce streets from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 1.

3,300 cyclists begin their ride to the Shore, heading toward Admiral Wilson Blvd, after crossing the Ben Franklin Bridge into New Jersey Sunday, June 14, 2015, participating in the 43rd annual American Cancer Society Bike-a-thon. TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer

American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon

The Bike-A-Thon starts at 6:30 a.m. with road closures going into effect at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 2.

5th Street from Market to Race Streets Arch Street from 4th to 6th Streets Race Street from 7th to 6th Streets

Philadelphia Turkish Festival and Concert

The festival and concert runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. within Eakins Oval on Sunday, June 2. There are no road closures, but expect heavy foot traffic and event activities.

Philly Run Fest

The 5K, 10K, and 15K races run from 7:30 a.m. to noon within Fairmount Park on Sunday, June 2. There are no road closures, but expect runners along the race route.