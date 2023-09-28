After her Wells Fargo concert, SZA announced she will be bringing a free show to Philly soon

About 10 minutes after end credits rolled on the big screen of SZA’s sold-out show on Tuesday night, the artist ran back to the stage and announced she wants to do a free show in Philly.

“I did this free show thing in New York, right — I would love to do it here because you guys deserve that,” she said as the crowd erupted into cheers. “I know everyone’s [on production] gonna be mad at me for saying that, but for real, genuinely, I want to make it up to you.”

SZA — who was raised in Maplewood in North Jersey — apologized to the Tuesday night audience for rescheduling her SOS tour stop, which was originally slated for March, and for her canceled Made in America headlining set.

The singer held a free show at the Brooklyn Navy Yard earlier in September with surprise guests including Ice Spice, according to Revolt. SZA celebrated her SOS album with fans who RSVP’d for the event, where she announced a deluxe version of the SOS album.

While she didn’t offer many details for the show in Philly, SZA mentioned it would be similar to the event in New York.

“Remember that I said this — free show,” she exclaimed. “We’re going to do in Philly the same way — it’ll be just open, first come, first serve. I can’t wait to see you then, by then the deluxe will be out. I love you so much. I’m SZA, have a blessed night.”

Keep an eye out on social media for more details.