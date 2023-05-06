Missing Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ in Philly? Shake it off at these parties around town.

If you weren’t able to snag tickets to Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour,” it may feel like the start to a cruel summer.

But don’t fret: While the prolific mega-watt star’s three-night stint from May 12 to 14 is all the buzz, special events around town are pulling out the mirrorballs for the city’s Swifties.

Excited for the Friday, May 12 show, Cassidy Fairey of Social House Eatery & Cafe in Fitler Square decided a pop-up shop with Swift merch at the cafe was the perfect way to show the Philly Taylor Swift love.

“Philadelphia really shows up for [its] sports teams and special events,” Fairey said. “That’s kind of whaet inspired this, seeing events in other cities that have their concerts and being like, ‘Oh hey, I want to go to something like that.’”

Shelly Horst of Room Shop, a small batch accessory brand, met Steph Kimmel of The Craftship, a crafting studio, at a Bok Building tenant happy hour a couple of weeks ago. Kimmel brought materials for crafting bracelets and necklaces, sparking an idea for a Swift friendship bracelet making party.

“Swifites, we make friendship bracelets to trade with other fans during Taylor Swift shows,” said Horst. “It’s a cute thing to bond with each other.”

With various cafe pop-up shops and bracelet making parties, businesses all over the city are putting out all the stops for Miss Americana. Here’s a calendar full of events to celebrate Taylor Swift in Philly.

In case, you missed mingling with fellow Swifities at the pop-up shop, Social House Eatery & Cafe will serve Swifite-themed drinks like a strawberry latte called Lover and a caramel and coconut latte named Fearless for $4.50 to $6.50 until May 14.

📍 2100 South St., 📞 215-545-1508, 🌐 thesocial-house.com, 🕒 May 5, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

This Saturday, Xfinity Live! is celebrating with a special brunch hosted by Philly Drag Mafia and Brittany Lynn. Enjoy fun performances to Swift hits as you dig into banana French toast, enchiladas, and themed cocktails. Reserve a picnic table for six at $30 per person (must buy six seats) or nab a seat at the bar for $25 per person.

The South Philly venue is also hosting a pregame party in partnership with Le Petite Fete, a pop-culture obsessed events company, from May 12 to 14. Even if you don’t have a concert ticket, you can check out “Tay-Gates,” a pre-show dance party complete with a DJ, themed cocktails, photo booths, a costume contest and more at the plaza and Bud Light Seltzer Stage. Tickets are $50 per person, includes admission to Tay-Gates and a complimentary food buffet. All-ages are welcome.

📍 1100 Pattison Ave., 🌐 xfinitylive.com, 🕒 May 6, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and May 12 to 14, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you didn’t get a ticket to the concert, SoulCycle has you covered. Head to the Rittenhouse Square and Ardmore locations for the Taylor Takeover from May 7 to 14.

Swifties can ride in four-themed rides and get a class courtesy of SoulCycle. Book and ride on Bike 13 and you’ll get a SoulCycle early credit card. Play the “Find the Taylor” game, where you find a Taylor Swift photo in the studio and win a prize.

📍113 S 16th St. and 2 Coulter Ave., Ardmore, 📞 215-398-7685 and 484-434-2200, 🌐 soul-cycle.com, 🕒 May 7 to 14

Make a friendship bracelet at The Craftship in the Bok Building for the Taylor Swift concert. Read more Courtesy of Shelly Horst

Make a cute beaded friendship bracelet with your friends as you listen to Swift albums at the Bok Building on May 10. Room Shop and The Craftship are pairing up for a bracelet making party just in time for the concert. Meet Swifties and craft away for $25 per person with all materials included for crafting. Plus, get 20% off Room Shop accessories to complete your Eras fit. Cop a ticket for this BYOB event online.

📍 1901 S 9th St., Unit 2 M (Second Floor), 🌐 thecraftship.com, 🕒 May 10, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Test your Swift knowledge at Mifflin Tavern’s Taylor Swift Name That Tune on May 10 and Quizzo on May 11. Pay a $10 deposit per table (apply to your tab) for trivia nights and win a $100 gift card and a chocolate chip cookie tray (a favorite Swift snack). The menu features Swift’s favorite foods, said owner Kelli Lamplugh. Munch on gluten-free chicken fingers, cheeseburgers, and brisket cheesesteak panini while you play. Sip on espresso martinis or housemade orange crush. Reserve your spot by direct messaging on social media or call. Note: There are three tables left for Quizzo and the Swift Drag Brunch on May 13 is sold out

“My whole staff is going to Taylor’s concert, so it inspired us to do the events,” Lamplugh said..

📍 1843 S. 2nd St., 📞 267-273-0811, 🌐 facebook.com/mifflintavern, 🕒 May 10 and 11, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Shop Taylor Swift vinyls, plus exclusive copies of Midnights at Latchkey to celebrate. Read more Courtesy of Latchkey

This independently-owned vinyl record and retail store on East Passyunk Avenue is pulling out all the stops for Swift. Kick off Swift weekend with a Taylor Swift Concert Pre-Game on May 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. Get 10% off on all Taylor Swift vinyl. Enjoy complimentary “Red” mini-cocktails (a ginger, citrus, vodka and grenadine drink), plus a ginger, citrus non-alcoholic punch as DJ Marc Faletti spins Swift tunes (digitally).

Play “Era’s (Latchkey’s Version),” a curated Taylor Swift-centric board game that includes a mix of trivia and monopoly-style gameplay designed by employee Kelsey Ostia. There will be two boards for folks to play, friendship bracelet-making, plus prizes for winners.

📍 1502 East Passyunk Ave., 📞 215-315-8985, 🌐 shoplatchkey.com, 🕒 May 12, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m

Listen as a string quartet plays “All Too Well,” “Lover,” and “Enchanted” as the glow of candle light fills the World Cafe Live. Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift will take stage on May 23. For 65 minutes, the multilevel music hall is filled with the mastery of Listeso Music Group. Tickets for the 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. shows range from $35 per person at the bar to $65 per person for VIP balcony seating. Doors open at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Late entry is not permitted.

📍 3025 Walnut St., 🕒 May 23, 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

In honor of our Berks County native, the popular East Passyunk restaurant will serve $15 Swiftie libations from May 12 to May 14. Sip on the Lavender Haze, a mix of gin, sparkling wine, and butterfly pea flowers. The Getaway (Side)Car will give you the best of times with this Jamaican rum, cognac, and pineapple shrub sipper. And the White Horse, a White Russian riff, with its pear, cardamom-infused vodka, house-made coffee liqueur, and cream float topping will make you realize you’re don’t need someone to catch you.

📍 1537 S. 11th St., 📞 215-551-5000, 🌐 thedutchphilly.com, 🕒 May 12 to May 14

Sip on the Lavender Haze cocktail at Assembly Rooftop. Read more Courtesy of Assembly Rooftop

Pop by the rooftop cocktail bar and lounge during Swift weekend for a themed cocktail. Try the Lavender Haze, a butterfly pea flower garnished Stateside Vodka with St. Germain, lime, and club soda for $16.

📍 1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, 📞 215-783-4171, 🌐 assemblyrooftop.com, 🕒 May 12 to 14

On May 27, Philly-based event promoter Riot Nerd, wants you to Shake it Off with their Taylor Swift night at Underground Arts. Since 2019, local Swifties have hosted the party at an independent venue with a portion of all tickets sold donated to Bread & Roses.

The five-hour party’s got all things Swift. Dance and sing to all her hits, take photos at the digital photo-booth, sip on themed drinks, and snag free goodies at the door (while supplies last). Plus, Swift drag impersonator and performer Jenny Henny takes the stage. The venue’s backroom will double as a lounge where Swift’s videos will be projected. Tickets are $18 online.

Doors open at 9 p.m. Must be 21 years or older to join.

📍 1200 Callowhill St., 📞 267-606-6215, 🌐 undergroundarts.org, 🕒 May 27, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.