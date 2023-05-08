Are you ready for it? Everything you need to know about Taylor Swift at the Linc

The last time Taylor Swift was in town, she got stuck in the air mid-song.

Fingers crossed she won’t have a similar snafu at the Linc this weekend — it’s been five years since Swift graced Philly, for her Reputation Stadium Tour. And Philly Swifties are ready to sing and dance to her return, with material from four new albums (Lover, Folklore, Evermore, and her most recent, Midnights), plus two re-recordings, Fearless and Red. (Speak Now lovers, rejoice: the re-recorded version of Swift’s 2010 album is expected to drop July 7.)

The Eras Tour spans three nights, taking Swift fans through the eras of her prolific career with a 44-song setlist, glittery outfits and over-the-top stage setups. Plus, guest appearances from performers Phoebe Bridgers, Gayle, and Gracie Abrams.

As Swifties work on their concert ‘fits, the Linc is busy prepping for the sold-out show. A spokesperson said ticket buyers will receive an email from the team with more information in the coming days.

In the meantime, we’ve compiled everything you need to know for ”a perfect night to dress up like hipsters and make fun of our exes” at the Linc. (Missing the show? Shake it off at these parties around town.)

🕗 Hours

The concert is May 12 to 14. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. each night.

📅 Schedule

Swift’s friends are tagging along for her three-night stint, including Phoebe Bridgers (”Motion Sickness”), who’ll perform with Gayle (”abcdefu”) on May 12 and 13, and Gracie Abrams (”21″) on May 14. Learn more about the show at the South Philly sports complex “the same one where she first performed when she was 12, singing the national anthem at a Sixers game in 2002,” writes Inquirer music critic Dan DeLuca.

✔️ What you can bring

Bags

You can bring a bag, but make sure it’s not “ludicrously capacious,” as Succession character Tom Wambsgans quips this season. The type of bags permitted include:

clear plastic or vinyl bags that do not exceed 12-inch by 6-inch by 12 inch one-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar) small clutch bags that are no larger than 4.5-inch by 6.5-inch with or without a handle/strap (It can be carried in along with one of the clear bag options.)

Signs

If you plan to send Swift messages from your seat, ensure your sign is 11-inches by 17-inches. The tour is only allowing that size, said a spokesperson. Signs with sticks/poles longer than 12 inches are not allowed.

Remember that signs, banners or similar items with “obscene or indecent, not event-related, potentially offensive to other patrons” or “otherwise deemed dangerous or inappropriate by the Eagles” content are prohibited.

If your sign blocks a fellow Swiftie’s view or is hung on the stadium structure, it will be confiscated — because that’s just rude. Signs cannot have commercial messages, logos or political endorsements. No wood or metal signs are permitted either.

Cameras

Bring your camera and capture Swift in all her glory but remember to bring it in a clear case with lenses no larger than 6 inches. No video cameras are allowed.

If you’re worried about bringing a camera, it’s probably best to leave it at home — you don’t want to travel to the Linc only to have no place to put it for safekeeping. Plus, isn’t it better to just be present for the IRL show?

Leave diaper bags at home

Diaper bags with childcare items are not allowed — use a clear bag to enter the stadium. If you need to bring in an insulated bag for nursing or bottle supplies, email Fan Services for instructions on how to do so through the North Gate. Nursing equipment is allowed, but enter through the North Gate entrance.

❌ What you can’t bring

Leave your clutch bags, backpacks, fanny packs, seat cushions, camera bags, binocular cases, or any other bag larger than the accepted size behind. You’ll also need to keep the alcohol, any beverage bottles, and selfie sticks at home. If it’s raining, bring a raincoat — umbrellas are a no-no. Check online for the complete list of prohibited items and behavior.

Exceptions can be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection by emailing or calling (215-463-5500) Fan Services before arrival. Entry for exceptions will be at the North Gate, located next to the flagpoles by Xfinity Gate.

🍴 What to eat and drink

All the dancing and singing are sure to build an appetite — luckily, concessions will be open during the show. Grab a Nashville hot chicken sandwich from Love & Honey Fried Chicken in section 108, the “smokin’ bacon bbq” cheesesteak from Bassett’s BBQ in the Pepsi Plaza, or jalapeno pierogi from The Pierogie Place in section 125. Find gluten-free hot dogs, cookies and Red Bridge beer in sections 120 and 216, vegetarian burgers in section 110, and kosher items in 116.

Be sure to check out the new blueberry lavender vodka lemonade in the newly designed concert cup you can take home. It’s in sections 109, 113, 134, C16, C19, C25, C40, 203, and 224.

Wine by the bottle is offered in sections 109, 113, 125, 134, 203, 211, and 224. Import craft beer will be at Liberty Bell Tap stands in sections 104, 113, 117, 123, 128, 129, 131, 136, 214, 226, and 243. Liquor and mixed drinks are in sections 102, 106, 109, 111, 114, 117, 129, 130, 134, M11, 203, 211, 224, and 232.

🧣 Where to find merch

Look out for the Eras merch trailer. Swift has a one-stop shop for all her Eras Tour shirts, tote bags, and other items.

Pre-show sales, May 11: K lot (section K19) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (The line will be capped to ensure closing time at 7 p.m.) Show days, May 12 to 14: 11th Street across from Xfinity Live! starting at noon.

There will be lines, so plan ahead — it might be a good idea to stop at the trailer during another concert day. You can also buy items on Swift’s online store or Etsy if you don’t want to wait in line.

🚗 How to get to the Linc

Parking

Expect to pay $35 for cars and $50 for oversized vehicles — all lots within the South Philadelphia sports complex open at noon. Check online for specific coordinates to plug into your GPS, plus maps showing where traffic will be directed from each parking lot after the concert.

Beat the traffic in the stadium parking lots and park your car at garages nearby. You can book a parking spot ahead of time with Park Whiz, which lists Express Parking at Jetro lot on S. Darien Street about 0.1 miles away from the venue. Other sites include Spot Hero. (Note: no spots are left for Swift weekend.)

Stella Maris Catholic Church between Packer Avenue and Bigler Street will also offer concert parking from May 12 to 14. The prices will be listed on a sign at the entrance, said a church spokesperson. The church is located at 2901 S. 10th St.

SEPTA

For SEPTA travelers, head south along the Broad Street subway line. Exit Pattison Avenue, the last southbound stop.

Center City: Take the Broad Street line south or route 4 bus southbound to Broad Street. West Philly: Hop on the Market-Frankford line east to 15th Street Station, transfer to Broad Street and head southbound. Suburbs: Ride the regional train to Suburban Station at 16th and JFK, walk through the concourse to City Hall Station and transfer to Broad Street line heading south. Western suburbs: Sit on the suburban bus or trolley route to 69th Street Terminal, transfer to eastbound Market-Frankford line and ride to 15th Street Station, then get on the Broad Street line to Pattison Avenue. For PATCO High-Speed line, go west to 12th/13th Walnut Street Station, hop onto the SEPTA Broad Street line southbound to Walnut-Locust Station, and exit Broad Street line at Pattison. Tip: Ask the cashier at the PATCO station for a round-trip ticket.

Uber and Lyft

Rideshare and taxi apps likes Uber, Lyft and Curb are good options to get to and from the stadium. One reddit post discussed the best place to get picked up. Here are some suggestions from internet denizens:

“Uber drivers will definitely be picking people up, it’s probably best to either walk near xfinity live [sic] or go toward broad [sic] for easier access,” wrote one Redditor.

“The farther away you can get from there, whether it’s taking the BSL (Broad Street Line) or just walking up Broad towards the city or further down Pattinson in either direction, will make it much easier to get any of those options, and save you money just sitting in traffic that’s barely moving. Also, if you’re thinking of a regular taxi for that, get the Curb app to call one to you.”

Xfinity Live! is located at 1100 Pattison Avenue.