KYW, which hit the airwaves in Philadelphia back in 1934, was acquired by Entercom in 2017 though its deal for CBS Radio. On Monday, KYW employees moved into Entercom’s new headquarters at 2400 Market St., vacating their former newsroom at 15th and Spring Garden, which they shared with CBS3. Awkwardly, CBS3 will keep its KYW-TV designation, which became a CBS owned-and-operated station in 1995.