Don’t be surprised when you turn on your radio and hear Glenn “Hurricane” Schwartz offering a weather report.
KYW Newsradio 1060 is saying goodbye to CBS3 and beginning a new content partnership with NBC10 and Telemundo62 that will bring Schwartz and other NBC personalities to the radio listeners.
The new partnership, announced Monday morning, includes all six of Entercom’s Philadelphia radio stations — KYW, 94.1 WIP, 98.1 WOGL, 96.5 TDY, B101.1, and Talk Radio 1210 WPHT.
It’s unclear how widespread the content sharing will be, so don’t pencil in Angelo Cataldi segments during NBC10 sports reports just yet. But expect to hear weather reports from NBC10 meteorologists like Schwartz, Bill Henley, and Brittney Shipp across Entercom’s stations, whether it’s news reports on KYW or updates before Eagles and Phillies games on WIP.
“It’s a win, win, win,” Anzio Williams, the vice president of news at NBC10, told the Inquirer. “The partnership enables us to combine our resources and talent across all the stations... You combine our organizations and we certainly have the largest team of broadcast journalists on the ground.”
Williams said NBC10 wouldn’t take reporters off the street as a result of the partnership. Instead, he said, the newsrooms would collaborate on certain projects and partner up to offer deeper reporting across a host of issues.
KYW, which hit the airwaves in Philadelphia back in 1934, was acquired by Entercom in 2017 though its deal for CBS Radio. On Monday, KYW employees moved into Entercom’s new headquarters at 2400 Market St., vacating their former newsroom at 15th and Spring Garden, which they shared with CBS3. Awkwardly, CBS3 will keep its KYW-TV designation, which became a CBS owned-and-operated station in 1995.
KYW has gone through a number of changes in recent years. Longtime news anchor Steve Nikazy retired last year after 29 years, while Melony Roy, the station’s former head of digital news, was laid off amid contract negotiations last March. (She’s now at WHYY public radio and TV.) KYW also cut ties with Emmy Award-winning film critic Bill Wine in December 2018 after 17 years. Last June, KYW’s 70 unionized employees agreed to a four-year contract with Entercom.
The station also debuted a new jingle — featuring local string musicians, trumpets, piano, guitar, and brass — last year, the first revamp of its audio elements in 10 years.