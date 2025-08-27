NPR names new ‘All Things Considered’ host following Trump cuts

NPR didn’t have to go far to find a replacement for Ari Shapiro.

Scott Detrow, who currently hosts the show’s weekend edition, will take over for the retiring Shapiro, whose last show will be Sept. 26.

“I’m really excited and honored to step into this role,” Detrow said in a statement, noting stations across the country are “focusing on strengthening the entire public media network and working together more closely than ever before.”

That’s because last month, Republicans — led by President Donald Trump — voted to defund public media, which threatens the future of about 115 small and rural stations that rely most on federal funding, including WDIY in Bethlehem, Pa.

Detrow’s first job out of college was as the local host of All Things Considered on WITF in Harrisburg. A graduate of Fordham University and the University of Pennsylvania’s Fels Institute of Government, Detrow has covered politics, presidential campaigns, fracking in Pennsylvania, and even the war in Ukraine during his nearly two decades working in public media.

So why is Shapiro leaving All Things Considered? It’s not because of Trump’s cuts to public media, according to a statement he shared on Substack last week. It’s because he compared the role to “inheriting a family heirloom,” something he wanted to pass along without breaking.

“Working at NPR has been a wild privilege,” Shapiro wrote. “The work of public radio is more important today than it has ever been. I plan to keep supporting it, and I hope you will too.”

There have been several high-profile exits from NPR in recent weeks following Trump’s cuts. Among those leaving are Edith Chapin, a senior vice president at National Public Radio and the network’s acting chief content officer, and Susan Stamberg, one of NPR’s “Founding Mothers” and a former All Things Considered host.

WHYY launching a new national sports show

While other stations are grappling with cuts, WHYY is partnering with PRX to launch a new sports show.

Sports in America, hosted by former Morning Edition host David Greene, will be a weekly show focused on “in-depth conversations with people across the world of sports.”

“More than 60% of our audiences express their deep interest in sports,” WHYY president and CEO Bill Marrazzo said in a statement. “David Greene brings a unique journalistic style, honed for years reporting for newspapers and public media. Behind every game is a story of identity, struggle, and triumph waiting to be told.”

Upcoming guests are set to include Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez, retired NFL receiver Larry Fitzgerald, and former University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, whose school records were removed last month as part of the Trump administration’s crackdown on transgender athletes.