Earlier this year, Cry Baby Pasta earned serious praise from Inquirer food critic Craig LaBan. Now, another food expert has paid them a visit.
Queer Eye food and wine specialist Antoni Porowski was spotted filming a segment for the show this afternoon at the Queen Village restaurant, where he had a meal with a Philly resident who was selected for a makeover. As paparazzo HughE Dillon tells us, the folks involved with filming were tight-lipped and unable to speak about what was going on, so no word about what dishes Porowski had.
Dillon, however, was able to snag a shot of Porowski posing with owner Bridget Foy, as well as her parents, Bernadette and John. Non-disclosure agreements, however, will keep the photo from being posted by the person they were posing for until the Philadelphia season of Queer Eye airs, Dillon said.
Queer Eye has been filming here in Philadelphia since the end of June, around the same time that Netflix confirmed season five of the show would take place here. While that season is not going be streamable until next year, season four of the show is currently available on Netflix.
Open since January, Cry Baby Pasta recently received a three-bell review in the Inquirer. As Craig LaBan wrote, the restaurant, which Foy co-owns with husband Paul Rodriguez, provides “a blend of handcrafted quality, casual style, warm hospitality, and affordability that feels very of the moment.” Recommended dishes include tortellini en brodo, meatballs with smoked ricotta, branzino, and mushroom farotto.