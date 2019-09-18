Queer Eye’s Fab Five wrapped their run of Philly filming for the popular Netflix series’ fifth season, but not before they paid a trip to local education nonprofit Mighty Writers.
Earlier this month, hosts Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, and Jonathan Van Ness stopped by Mighty Writers West (3520 Fairmount Ave.) in Mantua, where they busted in on a morning staff meeting. The group, it turns out, was there to surprise Tyreek Wanamaker, a staffer at the organization, who will receive a makeover in the upcoming season of Queer Eye.
The sighting was one of many over the last few months here in Philly, with production for Queer Eye popping up at locations including Queen Village, Old City and University City. The show initial came to town for filming in late June.
According to paparazzo HughE Dillon, the show wrapped its Philly filming session several days ago with a cast party at the National Apartments with food provided by Bryn & Dane’s.
While the show’s production was well-received in town, Queer Eye’s stay was not without controversy. Late last month, Center City Old Navy employees claimed white workers were brought in from other stores when the show filmed at a location on 16th and Chestnut, with one worker saying that the store’s “whole staff was whitewashed.”
Old Navy later denied the claim, saying that they had “brought in other associates to provide excellent customer service because the show was filming during store hours.” Host Tan France also denied that white workers were intentionally brought in to the location via Facebook.
“I don’t know what happened behind the scenes, or overnight,” France wrote in the comment section of one Old Navy employee’s post about the situation. “But what I can tell you is that there is no way I would ever have allowed production to move POC to the back.”
Queer Eye’s Philly season will premiere on Netflix next year.