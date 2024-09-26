Everything you need to know about Sabrina Carpenter at the Wells Fargo Center

Sabrina Carpenter is coming home — “Is it that sweet? I guess so.”

The Quakertown native is set to perform at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on Oct. 8 as part of her 29-date “Short n’ Sweet” tour, which began in Columbus, Ohio, on Sept. 23. Following a stop in Baltimore, the tour, named after her new album, will bring Carpenter back to her roots. Opening for Carpenter is Bronx-born Afropop and R&B singer Amaarae.

Fans should be aware that food and beverage workers at Wells Fargo Center are on strike. The strike, led by Unite Here Local 274, involves cooks, bartenders, servers, and concessions staff, who are calling for better wages and benefits. The workers began picketing earlier this week, impacting operations at the venue.

Though the concert will proceed as scheduled, the union has asked attendees not to patronize Aramark-run concessions. Aramark has a contingency plan in place, but concertgoers may still experience some disruptions.

In the company of Chappell Roan and Charli XCX, Carpenter became one of this summer’s favorite pop girlies with her hit “Espresso,” which won her Song of the Year at the VMAs. The 25-year-old, who’s always “working late ‘cause I’m a singer,” was born in Bucks County and homeschooled in Montgomery County, and later moved to Los Angeles at 13 to start her career.

The artist’s first performance in Philly was at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in 2010, according to Setlist.fm. She also previously performed at Franklin Music Hall in 2023 and Theatre Of Living Arts in 2022.

During the 2024 tour, fans can support the Sabrina Carpenter Fund in partnership with PLUS1, which helps “support the well-being of people and animals, including national and local organizations working on the issues of mental health, animal welfare, and support for the LGBTQ+ community,” a news release said.

As the Wells Fargo Center prepares for “that me espresso,” we’ve compiled everything you need to know to so “you don’t embarrass” Ms. Carpenter at the concert.

📅 Schedule

The concert is scheduled for Oct. 8. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the show set to start at 7 p.m. Tickets are currently selling for over $300 on Ticketmaster.

✔️ What you can bring

Bags

Hand clutches, wristlets, and small purses no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches are allowed in the venue, but leave backpacks, suitcases, and large multicompartment bags at home. Medical equipment bags and parental bags are allowed but they must be smaller than 14 inches by 14 inches by 6 inches — all must go through X-ray screening at entry.

Entrance for X-ray screenings are on Broad Street, 11th Street, or the Premium Access entrance for bags other than the permitted sizes during sporting events and concerts.

At the 11th Street entrance, there are lockers available for prohibited bags. Lockers are limited, and priced based on bag size for $5 to $15 (payable only by credit cards).

Signs

Signs must be no larger than 11 by 17 inches, cannot be attached to sticks or poles, and must be made of cloth, paper, or paperboard. Signs should not obstruct sponsor or building signage or fellow concertgoers’ views. No political, ideological, or commercial content is allowed, as determined by Wells Fargo Center staff.

Cameras

Cameras without professional equipment, detachable lenses, or lenses longer than 2.5 inches are permitted. Video and audio recording devices, including GoPro and Contour cameras, monopods, tripods, and selfie sticks, are not allowed.

Umbrellas are allowed

But only collapsible and foldable ones are allowed in the venue. Leave classic, straight umbrellas with pointed tips behind.

❌ What you can’t bring

Prohibited items include self-defense sprays (mace, pepper spray), alcohol, illegal drugs, large banners, outside food and beverages (except baby food and medically necessary items), and selfie sticks. Strollers are not allowed in the seating sections but can be checked at the Guest Services desk behind Section 122.

🚭 Can you smoke at the Wells Fargo Center?

No. The venue is smoke-free, including electronic cigarettes and vaporizers. There are no designated smoking areas outside of the arena — concertgoers who leave the arena to smoke will not be permitted reentry.

🚗 How to get to the Wells Fargo Center

Parking

Drivers can purchase tickets for parking at lots adjacent to the venue online. Tickets are $35 for general adjacent parking to $44 for verified resale parking tickets. Parking lots do not accept cash payments. All vehicles parked in the lots are subject to screening.

The venue also recommends booking parking in advance via SpotHero. The app for parking reservations is offering spots for $21 to $44 at nearby locations for the Carpenter concert.

Note: Handicap accessible parking is adjacent to entrances on the east, west, and south sides of the arena. Folks can drop passengers off at any building entrance before parking, if needed.

Public Transportation

SEPTA travelers should head south along the Broad Street subway line. Exit at Pattison Avenue, the last southbound stop.

Center City: Take the Broad Street Line south or Route 4 bus southbound to Broad Street. West Philly: Hop on the Market-Frankford Line east to 15th Street Station, transfer to Broad Street, and head southbound. Suburbs: Ride the Regional Rail train to Suburban Station at 16th and JFK, walk through the concourse to City Hall Station, and transfer to the Broad Street Line heading south. Western suburbs: Take the suburban bus or trolley to the 69th Street Transportation Center, transfer to the eastbound Market-Frankford Line to the 15th Street Station, then get on the Broad Street Line to Pattison Avenue. PATCO Speedline: Board a westbound train to the 12th/13th Locust Street PATCO Station. Exit the PATCO station and hop on the SEPTA Broad Street Line southbound at SEPTA’s Walnut-Locust Station (mere blocks away). Take the Broad Street Line to the last stop, NRG Station, and exit there. Tip: Ask the cashier at the PATCO station for a round-trip ticket.

SEPTA added 10 local trains to its regular service on the Broad Street Line to NRG Station for the concert. Trains depart from Fern Rock Station every 10 minutes from 6:05 to 8:15 p.m. Be sure to go directly to NRG Station after to catch both the Broad Street Line and connecting services.

Uber and Lyft

Rideshare drop-off is located at Broad and Pattison, close to parking Lot T.

🎧 Is there a Sensory Room?

Looking for an escape? The Sensory Room is located on the suite level for any fan that needs sensory relief. There are also sensory bags available for folks who may need help reducing the sensory overload. More information on accessibility at the venue is online.

⛔ What is the reentry policy?

There is no reentry allowed after ticket scan. Requests for exceptions are handled on a case-by-case basis by security and/or guest services.