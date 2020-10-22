The second season of Servant, the creepy nanny show M. Night Shyamalan is producing for Apple TV+, will premiere Jan. 15, the Chester County-based filmmaker announced on Twitter Thursday.
Shyamalan’s tweet included shout-outs to fellow filmmaker Guillermo del Toro and to Stephen King, both of whom had voiced their approval of the series' first season, which starred Nell Tiger Free as a nanny hired to care for a child who turned out to be a lifelike doll and Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under) as the Philadelphia TV newscaster who had lost a child and treated the doll as her son.
The show premiered in November 2019 and was renewed for a second season days before it debuted, something programmers occasionally do to call extra attention to high-profile projects.
Filming on the season began in January, and again included the 2100 block of Spruce Street and the surrounding area. Not everyone’s been thrilled with having Servant in the neighborhood of Rittenhouse and Fitler Squares: In an opinion piece for The Inquirer in January, one resident wrote that “the production team treated Philly residents with disrespect and disregard” in blocking off parking spaces for filming.
The 10-episode season will premiere with just one episode, with new episodes released every Friday.