The Boss is planning to drop in virtually to the Boston band Dropkick Murphys’ Streaming Outta Fenway show 6 p.m. Friday on dropkickmurphys.com. Springsteen has also recorded four From His Home, To Yours radio shows for his E Street Radio satellite channel on Sirius/XM, the latest one in honor of Little Richard. Sirius/XM is replaying the Fenway show at various times through Sunday. It’s a benefit for some Boston-area charities and the national group Feeding America.
— Dan DeLuca
The weekend’s biggest regional COVID-19 charity show is in support of the Colorado Music Relief Fund. Virtually gathered acts include Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, Grace Potter, Avett Brothers, the Lumineers, Sam Bush, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Jack Johnson, Michael Franti, Marcus Mumford, Nathaniel Rateliff, and more. Saturday at 8 p.m. at CoMusicRelief.org.
— D.D.
Sixty bands are scheduled to play in one day at Quarantine Comes Alive, a virtual jam band fest hosted by Sirius/XM radio’s Ari Fink. Headliners include Greensky Bluegrass, Marco Benevento, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and John Medeski, and New Orleans musicians are particularly well represented with Galactic, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, George Porter Jr., Jon Cleary and Covid-19 survivor Ivan Neville. More info on the Nugs.tv charity show, which happens Saturday at 1 p.m. is at QuarantineComeAlive.com.
— D.D.
In April, Van Etten played bass in the Fountains of Wayne in place of Adam Schlesinger in April’s Jersey 4 Jersey COVID-19 relief show. Last week, she released a new shot-during-quarantine video for her duet with Josh Homme on “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace Love and Understanding.” And this Friday at 5 p.m., the Los Angeles-based New Jersey performs her 2009 album Because I Was In Love in its entirety on Seated.com. Tickets are $15, with partial proceeds going to the National Independent Venue Association.
— D.D.
Milk Carton Kids Kenneth Pattengale and Joey Ryan are known for their witty stage patter and melancholy music, and the Americana duo have codified that approach in a weekly virtual show in which they mope musically and banter drolly, while also interviewing and performing with a special guest. Episodes so far have featured Cecile McLorin Salvant, Sara Barielles, Sarah Jarosz and Rosanne Cash. This week’s guest is hot shot Nashville guitarist Molly Tuttle. All shows are archived at sadsongscomedyhour.com.
— D.D.
If you wanna dance with somebody the way Mariah Carey did in 1987, you can do that at Pennsylvania Ballet’s virtual ’80s dance party/fundraiser at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, via Zoom. A DJ will spin tunes interspersed with Philly-themed videos — Leslie Odom Jr.! Philadelphia Zoo penguins! — and boldface names will speak, including ballet soloist Alexandra Hughes. The event is free, with donations to MANNA encouraged to help feed the hungry. It’s an online approximation of the Ballet’s annual Shut Up & Dance benefit, and a MANNA board member will match donations up to $10,000. Register at paballet80s.givesmart.com or text paballet80s to 76278.
— E.D.
This comedy fundraiser supports the Actors Fund — particularly comedians in need due to the pandemic. The roster is too long to name everyone but performers include Wanda Sykes, Judd Apatow, Ray Romano, Carl Reiner, Craig Robinson, Roy Wood Jr., Dave Attell, Jeff Ross, Jim Norton, the Starrkeisha Cheer Squad and more. Mo Amer hosts. Streaming 8 p.m. Friday at nylaughs.org/lockdown.
— Howard Gensler
The one-woman stage show from London’s West End that begat the award-winning TV series is available on Amazon Prime through Sunday. Creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge is at her shocking, soul-baring, best. The cost is $5, with all proceeds going to coronavirus-relief charities.
— H.G.
Director Nisha Ganatra (Late Night) returns with another story of successful women in the entertainment industry. This one stars Tracee Ellis Ross as a superstar singer whose career needs a new direction, and tracks the impact of that on her manager (Ice Cube) and personal assistant (Dakota Fanning). Opens Friday on streaming platforms, $19.99 for a 48-hour rental.
— Gary Thompson
This inventive independent sci-fi thriller, set in 1950s New Mexico, was one of the most popular movies at last year’s Philadelphia Film Festival. An isolated telephone switchboard operator (Sierra McCormick) and a radio station DJ (Jake Horowitz) team up to investigate the source and nature of an unexplained radio frequency. Available starting Friday on Amazon Prime.
— G.T.
Director Rashaad Ernesto Green teams with spoken-word artist Zora Howard for the story (filmed in 16 mm) of a New York teen (Howard) trying to navigate her first intense love, with a slightly older guy (Ioshua Boone), and making her share of mistakes along the way. Now available on Hulu.
— G.T.
From The Office to the moon: Steve Carell and Greg Daniels cocreated this new workplace comedy starring Carell as an Air Force general who’s tapped to run the newly created sixth branch of the military, with his first mission to get “boots on the moon” again. Cast includes John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, and Noah Emmerich. Not as funny at first as it could be, but then neither was The Office at the beginning. Friday, Netflix.
— Ellen Gray
The tasty travelogue starring Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal enters its third season at a time when most of us can’t go out to eat, much less leave the country to do it. It’s worth visiting Morocco with Phil in the first episode, if only for the pleasure of seeing him share a single heaping plate of couscous with an entire family without anyone even needing to spend even a moment talking about hygiene or social distance. Look for occasional appearances by Rosenthal’s actress wife, Delco’s own Monica Horan. Friday, Netflix.
— E.G.
Ramy Youssef’s semi-autobiographical comedy is back for a second season. Youssef plays Ramy Hassan, a first-generation Egyptian American who’s trying to strike a balance between his Muslim faith and life as a millennial in New Jersey. Two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali guest-stars as a Muslim sheikh who becomes important in Ramy’s spiritual journey. Friday, Hulu.
— E.G.
Things are hard on the live-sports front. I can’t promise that this isn’t going to feel more like an infomercial for a pricey spinning bike than an actual event. But Philly’s own Dawn Staley is among the sports celebs participating in the special, which will feature two 20-minute classes, one for men, one for women. Noon Saturday, ESPN.
— E.G.
Four episodes from the locally produced documentary series on Philadelphia’s history will air this weekend. 7 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, 6ABC.
— E.G.
Issa (Issa Rae) and Lawrence (Jay Ellis) get to catch up in this episode, but what’s been particularly great about the show lately is that it’s been less concerned with Issa’s relationship with her ex than with her increasingly strained relationship with Molly (Yvonne Orji), whose status as rom-com best friend appears threatened in a way that feels more important —and potentially more heartbreaking — than the question of Issa’s love life. 10 p.m. Sunday, HBO.
— E.G.
Most dance companies have put plans on hold during social isolation, but not the Mark Morris Dance Group. Morris, who was artist in residence at the Annenberg Center in 2018, has now choreographed and rehearsed his dancers entirely over Zoom for a performance that will also take place over Zoom. The free show, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, will feature the world premieres of four short “videodances.” Register at markmorrisdancegroup.org.
— Ellen Dunkel
Several Philadelphia area writers — Fran Wilde, A.C. Wise, Siobhan Carroll, and A.T. Greenblatt — are among this year’s finalists for awards in the science fiction and fantasy competition, which will stream live on Facebook. 8 p.m. Saturday on the Facebook page of the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America.
— E.G.
This 2013 concert starring the legendary Chita Rivera will stream 8 p.m. Friday to benefit Broadway Cares and its COVID-19 emergency efforts. The free stream will be available at BroadwayCares.org/Chita. Performers include Ben Vereen, Tommy Tune, and, of course, Rivera. Composer John Kander (Chicago, The Visit) will offer a video tribute and there will also be newly recorded interviews with the 87-year-old Rivera throughout the show.
— H.G.
From its 2011 start in Provincetown to now, Seth Rudetsky’s Broadway concert stage series has featured most of theater’s biggest stars. Starting Sunday, it goes virtual with Tony-award-winning actress Kelli O’Hara (The King and I, South Pacific). The show will premiere at 8 p.m. with a matinee Monday at 3 p.m. Jeremy Jordan (Newsies) will headline June 14 and Jessie Mueller (Waitress, Beautiful: The Carole King Story) on June 21. Tickets are $20 (early bird) and $25 each at thesethconcertseries.com.
— H.G.
When it comes to online, short is good, and the Philly playwrights showcased here have taken that to heart. The two-night festival, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, features 10-minute audio plays. It’s presented by the Wings of Paper Theatre Co. in Mayfair. Friday, hear works by Domenick Scudera, Reva Stover, and Caitlin Cieri, Saturday by Mark Cofta, Doriane Feinstein and Devin T. Randall. Free via Facebook, (facebook.com/Untoldplayfest), donations requested.
— Jane M. Von Bergen
In writing the Torah, the Scribe knew he had left something out — maybe it was the bickering of the Levites and the Aaronites. Written and performed by Philadelphia playwright Jesse Bernstein,The Scribe wrestles with ancient dilemmas in the sacred text. Produced by Theatre Ariel, $25 tickets available at theatreariel.org for Zoom shows at 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets include recipes for cookies and sangria.
— J.V.B.