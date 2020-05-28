The tasty travelogue starring Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal enters its third season at a time when most of us can’t go out to eat, much less leave the country to do it. It’s worth visiting Morocco with Phil in the first episode, if only for the pleasure of seeing him share a single heaping plate of couscous with an entire family without anyone even needing to spend even a moment talking about hygiene or social distance. Look for occasional appearances by Rosenthal’s actress wife, Delco’s own Monica Horan. Friday, Netflix.